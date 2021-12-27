12/27/2021 at 12:50 CET

Teresa Dominguez

The Prosecutor’s Office requests a 130-year global penalty jail and compensation for non-material damage amounting to 340,000 euros for him alleged serial killer Jorge Ignacio P. J., accused of three violent deaths – those of Marta Calvo, Lady Marcela Vargas and Arliene Ramos – and of eight sexual attacks on as many survivors of encounters with the investigated.

The prosecutor assigned to the case does not accuse of murder, as the private accusations have done, whose provisional qualification briefs were exclusively advanced by Levante-EMV, a newspaper belonging to the same publishing group as this medium, but rather It remains in homicide despite the fact that he does consider that Jorge Ignacio PJ acted as a serial offender and that, especially after the first death, that of Arliene Ramos, which occurred on April 3, 2019, after spending nine days in a coma, since she met with the defendant on April 25, she knew the lethal consequences of her modus operandi.

For that reason, it does not request, like the accusations, the reviewable permanent prison sentence (the law reserves it only for the crime of murder, and provided that certain circumstances concur), although it is true that the A representative of the Public Ministry could change that provisional classification and accuse murder in the trial, depending on how the sessions go.

Without a corpse and without an autopsy

In the case of a public accusation letter, two very relevant facts must be highlighted. The prosecutor has maintained the existence of three homicides despite the pitfalls of not having the body of one of the victims, Marta Calvo, and lack autopsy as such in another, that of Arliene Ramos.

In the latter case, the Police didn’t even investigate it as a homicide and he was referred to a district police station because at first the coroner only appreciated that the death was due to a cocaine overdose, without assessing (those were later known) how much cocaine and under what circumstances. In that scenario, the family authorized organ donation (the days in a coma increased, in fact, pending that authorization) and the court, the incineration. Thus, when the time and the disappearance of Marta Calvo revealed the true nature of her violent death, a second autopsy could no longer be used. But, it is counted on opinion of the Barcelona headquarters of the National Institute of Toxicology, which also reveals the presence of very pure cocaine even in the samples taken shortly before their disconnection to give way to the extraction of the organs.

The “garden of horrors” of Castelló

And, in the case of Marta Calvo, the Prosecutor’s Office cites numerous jurisprudence that allows to judge, convict and marry that firm conviction although the body of the victim could not be recovered. Thus, among others, it mentions the conviction for murder, in Castelló, of Emilio Pellicer, alias El Petxina, and his partner and accomplice for killing and burning to total destruction the dismembered body of an IBM engineer, Enrique Benavent, in June 1991. The accomplice confessed that they later disposed of the last remains by burying them in the house’s plot del Petxina, which from that moment was called “the house” or “the garden of horrors”, Because, looking for Benavent, the Civil Guard came across hundreds of skeletal remains – and even an entire hearse – because that place had been terrorized years before with trucks from an old cemetery.

Sexual abuse and extremely high purity cocaine

In any case, the prosecutor establishes the modus operandi maintaining that, in all cases, the sex crime was the means to achieve the other objective, or the death of his victim, as happened with Marta, Arliene and Lady Marcela, or her extreme physical damage, as happened with the other eight documented. For that reason, he accuses eleven crimes of sexual abuse in medial contest with homicide, in three of the cases, and with those of injuries, in the other eight. And he asks for 15 years for each of the three most serious and 10 for each of the other eight. In total, 125 years in prison.

The public prosecutor adds, as the private accusations did before, with that of Marta Calvo’s mother at the head, considers that cocaine was the means to his end. And he explains that the weapon was not so much the method of administration of that drug, which he carried out through the genital route and without the consent of his eleven known victims, but the brutal purity, greater than 85%. Although the Civil Guard has not been able to find out where it was obtained from, these purities only occur in cocaine pills (and on rare occasions) new arrivals from jungle factories and laboratories in South America, which means that he had access to items from large shipments that only a few drug traffickers can manage, given the volume of money that is necessary to start an operation of this type.

For that reason, in addition, he imputes a crime of drug trafficking, for which he asks for another five years in prison. Total, 130 years in prison, to which are added the compensation: 90,000 for Marta Calvo’s parents (45,000 for each); 22,000 for Arliene’s sister; and 180,000 for the two minor children of Lady Marcela (90,000 for each); as well as 6,000 for each of the eight survivors that appear in this process, which raises another 48,000 euros plus the amount to be paid for the damage caused. In total, 340,000 euros.