The prosecutor of Gender Violence was convinced that “There is clear evidence that the crime of induction to the crime was committed prostitution to a lower & rdquor; that has led to unconditional preventive detention to the Mayor of Castroverde de Campos and ex-soldier of PSOE, Cecilio Lera Blanco, detained on November 30th for offering a 15 year old teenager more of 200 euros in exchange for sex, according to the police proceedings.

The evidence would be of such weight that the Villalpando judge did not hesitate to accept the defendant’s admission to prison shortly after hearing his testimony about what happened on November 24, at around 4:00 p.m., when Lera Blanco would have followed the minor to approach her in the middle of the street, after the alleged victim left the bar where the two had met in Castroverde, where they reside.

For his part, the lawyer of the well-known politician will request his Liberty at appeal against imprisonment without bail that he will present to the Provincial Court considering that this measure is disproportionate to the events that occurred, while claiming that your client was completely drunk when he addressed the teenager.

The Civil Guard detained the mayor terracampino on November 30 in the morning to be brought to justice immediately. A few hours later, the municipal president entered Topas. Once he gave a statement assisted by a lawyer before the judge and the prosecutor, he requested “a prison appearance & rdquor; to ask for an unconditional prison order, without the possibility of being able to post bail to leave prison until the judgment. The demand was based on the seriousness of the facts, the versions of the victim and the arrested person being known, and on the value of the evidence on the proposal that the investigator had made to the adolescent.

Diodoro Conde will manage the Mayor’s Office

The Town hall de Castroverde de Campos continues to have the same proper name: Cecilio Lera Blanco. The act of councilor belongs to him and he would only lose it if he resigned to continue being part of the Municipal corporation or if it ended with a final sentence of conviction for the crime under investigation. Until then, the only change that occurs is the forced “substitution by absence & rdquor; from the mayor, since Lera Blanco “cannot perform her duties as she is not physically & rdquor; in the town. The task rests with the first deputy mayor, Diodoro Count Vicente, according to Regulation of Organization and Functioning of Local Entities (ROF), a replacement decree that will be released today to the Full.

For the rest, the municipal management will not be affected for the preventive imprisonment of Lera Blanco, since the reins of the Consistory will be held by whoever was the number two of the candidacy presented under the acronym of the PSOE, when the mayor was still a socialist activist, now expelled after being subjected to the security measure of “submitting to a treatment to quit alcohol & rdquor; by decision of the Criminal Court, which sentenced him for a case of gender violence against his ex-wife. The magistrate had to apply the full excuse of drunkenness to the defendant, which meant the absolution for Lera Blanco, convicted in 2018 by minor injuries and threats to a citizen; and it doesn’t do so much for drive drunk, for which the card was withdrawn.

The Municipal Corporation is made up of five independent councilors who stood in the elections under the umbrella of the PSOE, Petra Martínez Martínez, Iraida Morejón Casquete, María Gemma Villarroel Collantes, Diodoro Conde Vicente and Cecilio Lera Blanco, who constitute the Government team; and two others from PP, José Javier Agüero Centelles and Rosana Hernández Prieto, opposition group. Next on the socialist list are Arturo Alcalá Collantes and José Antonio Pérez González.

“Surprise”

“In the town they talk about this, of course & rdquor ;, explains a neighbour without daring to reproduce the name of the crime for which the Villalpando Court is already investigating who has been the mayor of Castroverde de Campos during 42 years uninterruptedly, since democracy arrived in the country. Another terracampino highlights the “Surprised & rdquor; what are the locals before the news that advanced THE OPINION-THE ZAMORA POST this Wednesday. “He had been bad for a long time, it is true that he has had problems & rdquor;He adds to conclude that no one expected an outcome like the one that has occurred, a complaint against Cecilio Lera Blanco, his councilor, as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of inducing the prostitution of minors. “The misinformation about what has happened & rdquor; is another of the aspects that stand out in the town, while its mayor meets today 72 hours in Topas prison, on the Nursing, where I know will stay 15 days accompanied by a trusted prisoner, before going to a module with common prisoners.