12/10/2021 at 07:27 CET

Cristina Gallardo, Tono Calleja

The application of pardon granted by the Government to Juana Rivas may come true in the coming weeks after the Prosecutor of the case in Granada has assumed ‘in extremis’ the criteria established in a meeting at the highest level, chaired by the State Attorney General, Dolores Delgado, in which it was agreed to inform in favor of the suspension of the months of sentence that still remain for this woman, who was sentenced by the Supreme Court to two years and six months in jail for the abduction of his two minor children.

The prosecutor in the case, according to different sources point to El Periódico de España, refused to support the suspension of the remaining months of the sentence, since it pointed out that the Justice had not detected mistreatment by the ex-husband of Rivas Francesco Arcuri. Nor did he believe in accordance with the law that the interest of minors could be invoked so that they would not enter prison, since the children had been victims of the crime of kidnapping.

This change of opinion, induced by the intervention of Dolores Delgado, now promotes Rivas’ freedom, although the last word is held by the Criminal judge number 1 of Granada, who will have to apply in practice the partial pardon that was granted to this woman by the Council of Ministers on November 16.

The Executive of Pedro Sánchez reduced the sentence of Juana Rivas to one year and three months prison, and also changed the disqualification that had been imposed to exercise the custody for another accessory penalty, consisting of 180 days of work for the benefit of the community.

Opposition to the prosecutor

However, the Granada prosecutor refused to stop Juan Rivas from being imprisoned, who had a few months in jail left. But the meeting held a few weeks ago at the headquarters of the Attorney General to unify criteria Regarding the application of this pardon, it has reactivated the suspension of the woman’s entry into prison. Present at the meeting were the lieutenant prosecutor of the Supreme Court, Juan Ignacio Campos, the prosecutors of the Chamber of Minors and Gender Violence, Eduardo Esteban and Teresa Peramato, respectively; the prosecutor who issued the report on the pardon, the chief prosecutor of Andalusia, Ana Tárrago and the chief prosecutor of Granada, Pedro Jimenez Lafuente, as reported to El Periódico de España sources from the Attorney General’s Office. At the meeting, it was established that the arguments presented in their day by the Office of the Supreme Court Prosecutor in supporting the pardon, favorable to the commutation of grief, understanding that the best interests of minors are paramount.

Two days after the pardon was granted to Juana Rivas, the judge of Granada annulled the accessory penalty of deprivation of the ability to make relevant decisions about the future of his children, but the suspension or not of the months of his sentence that still remain to be served is still pending.

Rivas’s lawyer, Carlos Aránguez, He had already announced that they would request the suspension of the jail sentence that he still had pending, considering that all the requirements set for it were met. “If the judge were reasonable, the normal thing would be to suspend the execution of those seven months in prison that remain to be served,” of which Juana Rivas has already served five, according to a statement.

In third grade

Since June of this year, Juana Rivas was serving a sentence in a Center for Social Internment (CIS) Matilde Cantos de Granada, from which she left for a short period in summer to continue with a third grade, in which she is monitored through a telematic control bracelet from her home, thanks to a decision by Penitentiary Institutions. It was finally on July 20 when he re-entered the CIS, a center in which open sentences are served.

Rivas’s decision to remove her children from the control of their father, who is an Italian national and to whom the woman attributes mistreatment, was the origin of a strong controversy since the story came to light for the support of the mother’s decision by some feminist groups, that they have been criticizing all the decisions that justice has dictated on this matter. The Minister of Equality herself, Irene Montero, has defended the actions of Granada women from the beginning.

After being sentenced by the Supreme Court, Rivas voluntarily went to a compliance center (CIS) to have the order to enter prison be executed and on June 15 was classified in third degree penitentiary. Article 86.4 of the Penitentiary Regulations was applied to him, which means serving the sentence at home with a telematic bracelet.

He did not return to Carloforte

The proven facts of the sentence against Juana Rivas indicate that in May 2016 she traveled to Spain with her two children and did not return to Carloforte (Italy), where he had been living with his then partner for three years. On August 2, he informed him that he was not going to return to Italy and he schooled the children in a school in Maracena (Granada).

The parent, who had the custody and provisional custody of the two minors, denounced the facts and a Court of First Instance of Granada agreed to the immediate return of the minors to Italy as the State of habitual residence of the two children. After several requests for her to return her children, on July 26, 2017 Rivas hid with them, and his ex-partner reported the disappearance. Rivas handed over the two children a month later, on August 28, 2017, at the Granada Civil Guard Command.