01/12/2022 at 19:14 CET

EP

The Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office has charged a total of 107 people by ‘Operation Emperor‘, a criminal macro organization led by Chinese citizen Gao Ping to carry out systematic tax fraud activity between 2010 and 2012, for crimes ranging from criminal organization to bribery, through smuggling, money laundering, crimes against the Public Treasury, threats or illegal detention.

In the indictment, to which Europa Press has had access, the Public Prosecutor requests the penalty of 47 years and three months in jail for the leader, Gao Ping, to whom he endorses more than a dozen crimes, and for whom he is also interested in a fine of 77.5 million euros.

The defendants would have developed, in a joint, concerted and permanent way, various criminal activities aimed at obtaining an economic profit under “the authority of Gao Ping” and a “group of subordinates of his entire confidence”.

At the top, Ping would have exercised control of the corporate network with the help of his chief accountant, Qiaoya Ling, as well as the business and commercial activity of the criminal organization in Italy through the escape Xuqun He Wang, the father of his sister-in-law.

Ping would have controlled the money flow that reached bank accounts in China thanks to his family network. Your brother-in-law would be ultimately responsible for planning the transfers out of the legal channels.

For her part, Ping’s wife, Lizhen yang, would have been in charge of the management and administration of the multiple companies that made up the economic structure.

Penetration in society

The degree of penetration of the organization “in different layers of Spanish society” led to a privileged and favorable treatment “by some members of the Spanish administration.” Thus, Ping had important contacts in the Fuenlabrada City Council –locality to which the polygon of Cobo Calleja– and in the security forces and bodies.

For example, Anticorrupción illustrates, thanks to a civil guard they withdrew traffic fines imposed on members of the network, while the participation of several officials contributed to facilitate the illegal immigration of workers.

In this framework of relationships, Yongping Xia, Another of the alleged members of the organization would have played an important role in obtaining visas and passports by contacting a worker from the Chinese Embassy.

To make a profit, they would also have resorted to “physical force or violence”. Ping himself would be “responsible for imparting justice”, ordering intimidating actions for his clients to pay the loans previously granted.

That’s where Haibo Li came into play, “I was aware of all the fights” and to whom “they called for possible account adjustments or coercive claims of borrowed money.” The organization sometimes threatened to tear off “the feet and hands” of a person if they did not return the amounts.

Eleven years to Nacho Vidal

The organization would also have a series of advisers in charge of make up company accounts belonging to the corporate network facing the Public Treasury.

François Leiser would be the leader of the branch dedicated to money laundering. To do this, he would have contacted entrepreneurs with high purchasing power -like Ping- who handled important amounts in cash with people who wanted to repatriate to Spain the money hidden in tax havens, all in exchange for a commission.

The Valencian porn actor Ignacio Jordá, known as Nacho Vidal, would have contributed to this, who would have participated in the capital transfers knowing the illicit origin of the money. Thus, together with his sister, he would have used the company Vidal Production to issue fictitious invoices that would cover the international transactions.

For Vidal, the Public Ministry is interested in a sentence of 11 years in prison for alleged crimes of criminal organization, money laundering and falsification in commercial documents, as well as 9 years of special disqualification for the right to passive suffrage, a fine of more than 50 million euros.

The money journey

Anti-corruption also identifies a “subordinate structure” headed by Cong Liu, “one of the leaders of the criminal organization” who had among his subordinates Chinese businessmen and Spanish professionals who acted in a coordinated manner.

One of his lieutenants would be Beilei Zhang, who with his own “family group” would have been in charge of “collecting cash from merchants of Chinese origin” to send it to the Asian giant “using different ways outside of the legal channels.”

The starting point would be the “need” of Chinese merchants settled in Spain to send the undeclared money to China to the Treasury, although the Prosecutor’s Office also points to the existence of “money of illicit origin.” Another of the alleged ringleaders, Jianjun Zhou, reportedly imported imitation products.

The dynamics would have consisted of cash deliveries to the Cong Liu or its emissaries, who moved the money, either in a rudimentary way, “by air or by road” to countries where the shipment was completed, either with more sophisticated methods such as simulating immigrant remittances or “clearing operations between countries” .

However, “the main type of money laundering” was false remittances, for which they used to use transfer managers. Cong Liu had “two branches” in Alcalá de Henares, including a call center called Angela Chaning.

Fake passports

To maintain this supposed operation, they would have collected numerous “manipulated Chinese passports”. The Prosecutor’s Office specifies that they would have bought 3,500 copies from a single supplier for 6 euros each and that, of the 14,104 originators, only 32 (0.002%) were natural persons identified as legal residents.

Once the alarms went off because, although they remained below the threshold of 3,000 euros, they used to transfer an average of 950 euros in each operation, “which does not correspond to their own remittances.”

Anti-corruption emphasizes the oversights they incurred over time as the money to be moved grew fatter. In this sense, it indicates that at the end of 2010 remittance originators with professional profiles “of impossible existence” appeared, such as a 21-year-old notary ora teller of 92.

International expantion

At one point, the controls made it difficult for money to flow, so Cong Liu would have decided to explore the Portuguese route. Their idea was to open a manager to move around 30,000 euros a day, but until obtaining the license they would have introduced the cash at a rate of 100,000 euros for postage paid at 200.

Once in China, the money was received by Cong Liu’s sister to make it reach her “actual recipients in that country, sometimes also taking advantage of his parents’ bank accounts “.

The Prosecutor’s Office emphasizes that “such is the volume of money that Cong Liu manages to send to China, that they were echoed in other countries, having served businessmen of Chinese origin established in Italy“.

In addition, there would be other “structures” at the same hierarchical level as that of Cong Liu but with another ‘modus operandi’. The one allegedly headed by Wang Feng channeled the cash through bank transfers between instrumental companies and the one that would have commanded Jianren zhang it imported bazaar merchandise but only declared “a maximum of 10%”.