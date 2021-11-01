Octavio Ocaña, Prosecutor’s Office assures that he himself triggered an artifact | Reform

What many expected, the official version of the State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office has come out about what happened on October 29 with the beloved actor who gave life to Benito rivers in the Neighbors series, Octavio Ocana. According to the authorities, it would be the same young actor who would operate the device that would end his life.

The Prosecutor’s Office issued a statement based on the investigations at the scene of the events, the version of witnesses and in the same body of the famous 22-year-old; and the conclusive results are not what the public expected.

According to what was said by the authorities, Octavio Ocaña lost control of his truck, which ended up hitting the retaining wall and it was this that caused him to accidentally activate the device that he carried in his right hand; In other words, it would be the same actor who operated the object that finally took his life.

It was reported that the patrol stopped the Jeep truck in which Octavio Ocaña was driving along with two companions and that the driver instead of stopping, accelerated and on his way hit some other vehicles until he finally lost control and it left the Chamapa-Lechería highway, ending up impacted on the retaining wall.

The Prosecutor’s Office shared that those who approached the vehicle with the actor declared that when they stopped him it was that he took the device out of the glove compartment, which was found in his right hand and that it was protected by evidence and others. found by officers.

Octavio Ocaña, Prosecutor’s Office assures that he himself operated the device. Photo: Reformation.

It was also indicated that at the time of being found, Octavio was still alive and holding the 380 caliber object in his hand. According to the determination of the trajectory, the impact that “Benito” received was at a short distance and from the right side, which corroborates the theory that it was he himself who caused the unfortunate end that we all know.

It appears that it was fired from inside the vehicle and by the person who was carrying it, the investigators describe the case.

While the authorities assure that the people inside the vehicle confirmed that the object was indeed of Octavio Ocana, the family flatly denies this situation or that he had problems with substance use, as reported in the investigation of the Octavio case.