The Albany (New York State) District Attorney’s Office decided not to process the complaint of sexual touching filed against the former state governor, Andrew Cuomo, on the part of one of his employees, one of the cases that ended up precipitating the resignation of one of the most well-known politicians in the United States.

“Although many have an opinion on the allegations against the former governor, the Albany district attorney’s office is the only one that has the burden of proving that a crime has been committed beyond a reasonable doubt “Albany District Attorney David Soares said in a statement.

Soares pointed out that the complaint presented is considered “credible”, but that after reviewing all the available evidence, it was concluded that the case could not be proven in court.

“Therefore, we have notified the court that we will not prosecute the case and We request that the charges brought by the Albany Sheriff’s Office be dismissed “, he concluded.

The criminal charge, filed last October, was the only one that resulted from the report prepared by the New York Attorney General’s Office, which was published in August 2021 after the allegations from multiple former female employees and alleging that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women, a good part of them from their work environment.

The case stems from an indictment brought by Britanny Commisso, an employee of the governor’s office, who claimed that Cuomo touched her breast in November 2020 when they were working, in addition to a pattern of inappropriate behavior that began with “suggestive comments that led to strong hugs and kisses on the cheek.”

Two other prosecutors, from Westchester County and Nassau County, also they have refused to prosecute some of the cases that occurred in their jurisdictions.

Cuomo thus dodges some of the more serious charges that could be brought against him, although is still being investigated for a possible misappropriation of funds destined for the coronavirus in addition to controversial lists established in nursing homes during the pandemic.