12/29/2021 at 1:49 PM CET

Angeles Vazquez

The Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court He sees no reason to urge the prohibition of the acts called by the support network for ETA prisoners Sare in several Basque and Navarrese towns for this Friday, the last day of 2021. At least, that has been his criterion in which it is planned to celebrate in Pamplona, ​​although the one that has caused the greatest controversy has been the one scheduled in Arrasate-Mondragón, which It has been understood as a tribute to one of the ETA members with the most crimes behind him, Henri Parot.

In its report the public prosecutor explains that there is no “a minimum proof of the existence of a crime“Therefore, according to the doctrine of the Supreme Court, there is no preventive prohibition of the act due to a mere possibility that a crime of glorifying terrorism is going to be committed, which implies a risk that terrorist actions will be secondary. Nevertheless, will request that the security forces and bodies monitor to prevent a tribute to ETA members from being produced and acts of humiliation to the victims.

Same criteria

Although the Prosecutor’s Office has only ruled on the act of Pamplona, ​​predictably that will be the criterion that it will uphold against all acts. This Tuesday the Government, PP, Vox and Cs, as well as groups such as Support Platform for Victims of Terrorism (PAVT), Dignity and Justice and Covite they showed their rejection.

In addition, PP and Vox and the victims’ collectives denounced before the General Prosecutor’s Office and the National Court its celebration to try to avoid it, understanding that Parot and also members of ETA will be praised José Manuel Pagoaga, ‘Peixoto’, and Eugenio Barrutiabengoa, ‘Arbe’, who fled from justice to Venezuela.

In order to avoid the prohibition, the prison support network eliminated their names from the convocation and stressed that the act was to reject “the exceptional prison policy” and not to honor anyone.