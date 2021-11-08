11/08/2021

On at 08:33 CET

Marcos Ollés

The Prosecutor’s Office is analyzing whether it accuses a crime of sedition of the migrants who participated in the massive flight of the plane in Son Sant Joan last Friday. The public prosecutor is considering charging the suspects with a possible violation of the Criminal and Procedural Law of Air Navigation, which provides penalties of up to twelve years in prison. The advance of the investigation consolidates the hypothesis that everything was a plan organized in advance to achieve an emergency landing on Spanish soil of the flight between Morocco and Turkey and not an improvised flight. The twelve defendants who have been arrested will be brought to justice today after offering the Police various versions or refusing to testify in the interrogations carried out over the weekend. Meanwhile, the security forces They continue to search for the other twelve people who escaped and have not been located.

The public prosecutor, waiting for the case to begin its journey in the courts, is already shuffling various scenarios. Among them, accusing those involved of sedition, considered a crime against air traffic in the Criminal and Procedural Law of Air Navigation, approved in 1964. The text provides penalties of up to six years in prison for “crew members, passengers, employees or persons in concert with them who, in airports or aircraft, collectively rise to […] oppose the fulfillment of orders issued by the Aircraft Commander or Airport Chief, in use of their powers “. In the same chapter, it establishes penalties of up to twelve years in prison “if the act is committed with the intention of interrupting navigation or changing the route.” On the table there is also another string of possible crimes, from public disorder to favoring illegal immigration or against air safety, in addition to the corresponding expulsion proceedings opened for their irregular entry into Spain.

The investigation opened after the mass landing of the plane and the escape to the race through the airport runways, which forced Son Sant Joan to close for more than three hours on Friday night, currently involves 24 people. Between them, the 32-year-old man who, when the plane was approaching Mallorca, feigned a serious illness and thus caused an emergency landing in Son Sant Joan. He was transferred to the Son Llàtzer hospital next to another passenger, who fled from there.

An hour and a quarter later, when the plane was refueling and waiting to continue its route to Turkey, 21 passengers stumbled out of the plane, descended the ladder and ran down the runways until they jumped a fence and left the compound. Of them, nine were captured in Palma and Marratxí in the following hours, but twelve others are still on the run. Added to the list of defendants is a passenger who, after the massive escape, attacked a Civil Guard agent inside the plane.

“Confusing” statements

The twelve detainees have been interrogated throughout the weekend at the Palma Superior Police Headquarters. Those who have responded in the interrogations have offered “confusing” accounts about what happened and at no time have they admitted that they participated in a premeditated plan., according to police sources explained yesterday. Others have availed themselves of their right not to testify.

The twelve people who have been arrested are scheduled to be brought to the disposal of the Palma duty court this morning. so far due to the serious incident that occurred in Son Sant Joan.

The escapees from Son Sant Joan paid 200 euros for the ticket

The escapees from Son Sant Joan airport they paid 200 euros to fly from Casablanca to Istanbul. This This figure contrasts with the 3,500 euros per journey that migrants who come to the Balearic coast in marine vessels would have paid from countries like Algeria. Both the Police and Aena have shown their concern about what happened since it could represent a new way of acting for the mafias. It should be borne in mind that in 2020 there were more than 40,000 arrivals by sea to Spain. The dangerousness of the sea route opens new debates about an unusual event in this country.