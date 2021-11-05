11/05/2021

On at 15:44 CET

Belén Castaño Chaparro

The Badajoz Prosecutor’s Office has reduced its request for jail in half for the three men accused of sexually assaulting a woman on the ramp of a garage on Castillo de Almorchón street, in the Guadiana Urbanization, in September 2016. Thus, instead of the 40 years and 8 months that he initially requested for three crimes of sexual assault aggravated, in its final conclusions the public prosecutor asks for a sentence of 13 years and 6 months for a crime of consummated sexual assault and another 6 years and 9 months for another attempted crime. In total, 20 years and 3 months in prison for each of them, considering them co-authors and cooperators necessary for the commission of the crimes, by virtue of the application of what is known as ‘doctrine of the pack’.

On the last day of the trial at the Badajoz Provincial Court, which yesterday he was seen for sentence, the prosecution modified its conclusions, following the statement given in court by the victim, who only admitted having been sexually assaulted by one of the defendants, and the scientific evidence that confirms that in a condom found at the site there were traces of semen from another of the defendants and the woman’s DNA, which for the prosecutor in the case, Antonio Luengo, leaves no doubt that there was also contact with this other male.

The public prosecutor, in addition, has withdrawn the charges for the crime of minor injuries and also the request for joint compensation for the victim of 50,000 euros in compensation for the physical, mental and moral damages, because the woman expressly renounced the this financial compensation during the trial.

For its part, the defenses of the accused, exercised by the lawyers Fernando Cumbres, Alfredo Pereira and María José López Ordiales, maintained the request for acquittal for their clients, considering that there is no evidence to show that the sexual relations between the accused and the victim, which the first have recognized from the beginning and she did not, they were without consent. In this sense, the lawyers insisted on the “constant contradictions” of the injured party throughout the investigation, which, as they pointed out, detracts from the consistency and credibility of her testimony, “which is the only evidence of direct prosecution of the public prosecutor’s office.” they argued.

They also pointed out that there is no other conclusive evidence to support his statement and warned of the risk of a “parallel trial” being carried out, without respecting the presumption of innocence of the accused, “who have been living hell for five years.”

Nevertheless, For the prosecution, the hearing has proven that in no case did the victim have sex with the accusedInstead, in a situation “of absolute vulnerability” and “environmental intimidation”, when she found herself “cornered, naked and in the dark on a garage ramp,” she had “a psychological maturity and ended up submitting.”

“There is a submission of the victim because he has no other option, but there is never consent, because he is not in a position to give it due to his drunken state “, defended Luengo. The prosecutor valued the testimony of the injured party and the police officers who came to the scene of the events, in the face of the contradictions referred to by the defenses that, as he pointed out, are not direct witnesses, but “reference”. In the prosecution’s opinion, the contradictions that the victim may have incurred after what happened were the result of “post-traumatic stress” and the high consumption of alcohol, and they do not detract from the veracity of his testimony.