On October 29, the actor Octavio Ocana, who played Benito Rivers in the famous Mexican series, Neighbors, was reported dead at the age of 22 from a gunshot to the head. Many versions of the actor’s death were broadcast in the media, however, it was difficult to reach a conclusion about what exactly happened that terrible day, as the scene remained unknown to many and it was even said that the police and organized crime had something to do with the death.

In case you missed it: Actress Carmen Salinas dies at 82

A few days after the misfortune, there were already many and very different stories that tried to explain the death of the actor, but, according to reports from the State Prosecutor’s Office, the interpreter died due to a shot from a weapon that hit inside his vehicle. A statement was published by said institution on Facebook, where the official version according to the authorities is exposed:

As a result of the impact of the truck, Octavio N accidentally shot himself the firearm that he had in his right hand, the bullet hit him in the head and due to this injury he lost his life when he was transferred to the hospital to receive medical attention.

After this statement by the Prosecutor’s Office, the family of Ocana he dedicated himself to further investigating the event, and later presented the results of a new expert opinion that indicated that the actor had not shot himself. The father of Octavio He went to the authorities with the new evidence to change the version that had been imposed, however, in the face of the family’s attempts to change that version, officials from the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico issued some details on December 9 on the cause of death of Octavio Ocana through a statement.

You may also like: YosStop is released after five months in prison

In said information card, the agency denied the “alternate” version and maintained the statement that the actor had accidentally shot himself with his own weapon. The statement also informs that the death occurred on October 29 aboard a truck on the Chamapa-Lechería Highway, in the municipality of Cuautitlán Izcalli, State of Mexico. The statement explained the following:

It is necessary to clarify that until this moment there is no technical-scientific evidence that modifies the main line of investigation that this Institution has regarding these events, which indicates that the victim died due to an accidental firing of a .380 caliber firearm , made by himself.

The conclusion by the authorities remains the same, and so far, it is due to lack of evidence that no other verdict has been given. In another of the sections, the FGJEM assured that the case will be handled with total transparency and that both the family of the deceased and the lawyers will have access to all the physical evidence collected by the investigation.

There will be total transparency in access to the physical evidence collected in this investigation, for the family and their lawyers, and each and every one of the hypotheses that they raise regarding the events in which Octavio lost his life will be respected.

Don’t leave without reading: Governor of Baja California inaugurates filming of new film by Aislinn Derbez