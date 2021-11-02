11/02/2021 at 3:43 PM CET

Gemma Malvido

The Provincial Court has decided that the seventh arrested for the crime of Samuel Luiz be released. The young man had entered prison on September 29, a day after his arrest, when he found the Investigators indicate their involvement in the fatal beating of the young man from Meicende. The Hearing, after the hearing this morning, has decided that the seventh detainee get out of prison “Understanding that there are no grounds at this procedural moment to maintain the provisional prison. The decision was adopted today after the holding of the hearing on the petition for the release of the appellant,” according to sources from the Superior Court of Xustiza de Galicia.

The court has imposed on the arrested person that continues as investigated in the case, the obligation to appear every week and as many times as he is called before the court that is processing the case, as well as the prohibition to leave the national territory, according to sources from the Superior.

⚖️ The Hearing releases the last detainee for the crime of #Samuel Luiz on understanding that there are no grounds at this procedural moment to maintain the provisional prison. Adopted today the decision after the hearing on the appellant’s request for release – TSXG (@TSXGalicia) November 2, 2021

The defense of seventh detainee It is exercised by the lawyer from Coruña, Manuel Ferreiro.

In total, there are seven people detained by the Samuel Luiz crime. Two minors, who have been in a center deprived of liberty since July 9, three adult males, in prison, from the same day, a young woman, who is at liberty although with the obligation to appear in court, and this young man who, After entering jail on September 29, he was also released today with Obligation to appear in court.