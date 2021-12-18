12/18/2021 at 23:30 CET

.

To the shout of president, the PSC has proclaimed first secretary Salvador Illa, who assumes absolute control of the party and remodels the leadership to dilute the responsibilities until now linked to organization between two areas assumed by Lluïsa Moret and Jaume Collboni, into an executive made for him.

The 927 delegates participating this weekend in the extraordinary congress of Catalan Socialists at the Barcelona International Convention Center (CCIB) have elected their new leader, the only candidate for the position, by acclamation.

With the proclamation of Illa, the transition that began a year ago culminates when Iceta resigned to be a candidate for the Generalitat in the regional elections of last February in favor of his then secretary of organization and Minister of Health.

Once the relief is formalized, the next step will be the ratification of the new party executive, which will have 54 members -67 if the born are counted- and a structure different from the one that existed until now, with five deputy first secretariats.

The organization secretariat will depend on the mayor of Sant Boi de Llobregat, Lluïsa Moret who will occupy José Luis Jimeno, while the leader of the PSC of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni, will hang the municipal policy secretary, in the hands of Joaquín Fernández.

In this way, Jimeno and Fernández, recognized “plumbers” of the party, will be able to continue working on the territorial implantation of the PSC away from the media spotlight.

The rest of the vice-first secretariats will be occupied by the socialist spokesperson in Parliament, Alícia Romero (political action); the mayoress of Sabadell, Marta Farrés (equality and social action), and the president of the Congress of Deputies Meritxell batet (improvement of self-government and program)

Elia Tortolero, meanwhile, will be the spokesperson.

Beyond the dome, the new socialist leadership, which renews 14 names, It is equal and seeks a balance both between the different federations and in the representation of the deputies of the Parliament and the Cortes Generales.

Names such as Núria Parlon (security policies), Víctor Francos (electoral analysis), Rubén Guijarro (large cities), Carlos Prieto (electoral action), Raúl Blanco (industry, energy and digital transition) and Òscar Ordeig (company) stand out.

The Minister of Transport, Rachel Sanchez, and the PSOE spokeswoman in the Senate, Eva Granados, will also participate in the socialist leadership as ex officio members.

With these appointments, Illa surrounds herself with trustworthy people and maintains control over the party that she already served as organizational secretary.

And the fact is that the head of the opposition, sources consulted by . highlight, is a person who likes to be aware of all the decisions that are made under his command, although that does not mean that he does not listen or does not allow himself to be advised.

The consensus generated by the figure of the former Minister of Health among the socialist ranks has become clear during the first day of the extraordinary congress that has enshrined him, in which the good atmosphere has reigned, although with restraint in the displays of affection for prevention against covid-19.

Illa has shared the limelight with the outgoing first secretary, Miquel Iceta, who in the morning presented his management report and vindicated his legacy: he arrived in the midst of an internal crisis and electoral free fall, and delivered a “solid”, “faithful” training to its roots “and ready to rule.

“We are the first party of Catalonia”, has defended Iceta, who has said goodbye to the leadership of the PSC to the rhythm of Donna Summer’s “Last Dance”.