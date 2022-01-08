01/08/2022 at 11:28 CET

Olympique de Lyon v Paris Saint Germain

Sunday, 20:45

Rarely will we have the opportunity to meet at Paris saint germain to installment [1.91] simple. This Sunday, those of Mauricio Pochettino visit the house of Olympique de Lyon, with one of the highest quotas so far this season.

And because? Not only because they play away from home and against one of the most important teams in France, but also because they have had a covid outbreak in the group that has left several footballers out. They stand out from them Ángel Di María, Gianluigi Donnaruma, Danilo, Juan Bernat and Bitumazala. They also got infected Leo Messi and Sergio Rico, but these have already been reincorporated after giving negative in the last tests. It only remains to know the level at which they can be. It should also be remembered that Neymar is out due to injury.

So what is left for PSG? Entrust to Kylian Mbappé, a player who can already negotiate with other clubs, but who, for now, is showing his loyalty to the team. In the midweek Cup duel he threw the team on his back and scored three goals. That he sees the door against Lyon [1.91]. It is a great option.

A little behind is located Messi, who does not know if he will be able to play as a starter. The Argentine’s goal is [1.73].

What it does seem is that Lyon has more name than anything else. They are thirteenth in the table, closer to relegation than to the Champions League and they haven’t won any of the last five games. This is why PSG’s victory share, despite the numerous casualties, continues to look good to us and is our recommendation for this weekend’s great game in France.