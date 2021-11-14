11/14/2021 at 7:23 PM CET

Drafting

The socialist councilor of the Zaragoza City Council, Ignacio Magana, has been arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of sexist violence, as confirmed by the National Police. The mayor has been arrested after the complaint of his wife for abuse and is waiting to go to court.

Apparently, there was a struggle in the course of which the 42-year-old councilor threatened his wife, physically assaulted her and even wielded a knife that he brought closer to his body. The arrest of the Zaragoza mayor was recorded on Saturday afternoon, according to sources from the Higher Headquarters of Justice of Aragon. Apparently the wife she was injured in one hand and one foot.

The councilor stated at the police station that he was very nervous and suffered from tachycardias, so he had to be taken to a medical center to undergo an examination.

The PSOE puts the case in the hands of the party leadership

Magaña is part of the socialist group in the City Council since the last municipal elections and has previously held various positions, both in the Zaragoza Provincial Council and in the Cortes, in which he was a representative for Zaragoza. He also held a position of responsibility in Torrero’s socialist junta. The events have occurred with his current partner, with whom he has no children, although he does with his previous wife.

On the municipal group of the Socialist Party They have pointed out that the matter has been placed in the hands of the direction of the training. They have also indicated that the presumption of innocence must be respected, but that, if the facts are verified and they are true, their hand will not shake, alluding to the possible adoption of disciplinary measures. Magaña is not considered a violent person by his fellow party members.

C’s: Resignation if facts are confirmed

Sara Fernández, Deputy Mayor of Zaragoza by Citizens, has stated this afternoon that, “if the facts are confirmed“, wait to “there is a resignation by the councilor”. He added that he regretted that there had been no public reaction from the Socialist Party. Sexist violence, he pointed out, is “a very delicate issue” and “a scourge that does not understand ideologies or acronyms”, so the institutions and political parties must be “exemplary.”

“The City Council of Zaragoza has always been forceful with these facts and that is why we ask the Socialist Party to give explanations about the facts,” he said, for his part, María Navarro, municipal spokesperson for the PP.

It so happens that the councilor was fined in June 2020 for speeding and lacking insurance. He was driving at 68 kilometers per hour in a section limited to 30, along the Imperial Canal. A fine of 400 euros was imposed on him and he lost four points on his card.