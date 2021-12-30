12/30/2021 at 23:01 CET

Juanma romero

The Government ends the year with the labour reform approved, published in the BOE and already in force. In 30 working days, at most, the royal decree law must be submitted to debate and vote in Congress, but the Executive is not sure of validation. Not much less. Its usual partners (PNV, ERC and Bildu) are still installed in the no and require changes to the text. But Ciudadanos does have a more tempered position and does not close in band to give its support or, at least, its abstention, although its nine votes would be insufficient. The Socialists, sources from the parliamentary leadership tell this newspaper, are going to try to attract their parliamentary allies, but do not rule out including oranges in the equation. In Unidos Podemos, however, they do not believe the disposition of the party of Inés Arrimadas and doubt that it is a way out.

A week has passed since employers and unions closed with the Government the reform of the labor market, committed to Brussels and whose core point is the approach to temporary employment (26.02%, according to the INE), although it also seeks to rebalance labor relations and incorporate into ordinary legislation the ERTE, used as a mechanism for internal flexibility and to avoid layoffs. A decree that supposes, for its promoter, the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, a “paradigm shift”, a “historic” reform that, unlike the previous ones, “recovers” workers’ rights and it is not a setback for them. But those arguments, by themselves, still do not convince PNV, Bildu or ERC.

The two Basque formations demand the priority of the autonomous agreements – the “respect for one’s own labor framework“, in the words of the ‘jeltzales’—. Republicans also share it and, like Bildu, consider that the wording falls short, that it is not ambitious. ERC the recovery of the administrative authorization for collective dismissals is missing, the return to processing salaries or the extension of the severance payments that the 2012 PP reform lapsed. These aspects that, they recall in United We Can, did not appear in their coalition agreement with the PSOE and that, therefore, They have not been on the table of social dialogue, so they cannot enter Congress now.

CCOO and UGT are engaged in discreet conversations with groups to try to persuade them that the agreement be validated without substantial modifications that frighten the CEOE. Pedro Sánchez (and also Yolanda Díaz) has already made it abundantly clear that he does not want significant changes: it is “common sense” that Parliament respects the pact with social agents, he got tired of repeating on Wednesday in his year-end appearance in Moncloa.

“We continue the same, in the no”, says ERC

Socialists believe that there is a way to advance with small forces, such as Más País or Compromís. But they admit their concern regarding PNV, Bildu and ERC. “We are talking to the groups and we see the two Basque parties very rigid. They mark each other and we come from the tensions of the negotiation of the Budgets “, they indicate to sources of the parliamentary leadership. In the conversations for the State accounts, those of Arnaldo Otegi closed the agreement with the PSOE before the PNV , a race to which is added the competition in Euskadi for an electorate they share. The PSOE warns of an added difficulty: that the pressure exerted by CCOO and UGT is, in this case, irrelevant, since both centrals are a minority in Euskadi , where the representation of workers is colonized by ELA and LAB, and both reject the labor reform. An obstacle that United We can also appreciate.The dynamic with CKD is different, Socialists and purple agree, because in this case the push of the two majority unions may have more force, since “their social base comes” from that universe. The republican leadership in Madrid recognizes the contacts with the centrals, but for the moment they have not been convinced by their arguments. “We continue the same, in the no“, they confess, and deplore the lack of dialogue with the Government and with the two parties that support it, a fact that they deny in Díaz’s team and in the environment of the PSOE spokesman in Congress, Héctor Gómez.

The reading that the socialist leadership draws is thate “it is not pure staging” the starting position of the groups, but conviction. “We must let things mature,” they pointed out this Thursday with concern in the socialist leadership. “But we do believe that we must work hard on the agreement and put something on the table. They will not change their criteria for nothing. They need a way outAnd which one? An alternative, they explain, would be the processing of the decree as a bill, which would allow the groups to introduce amendments, or to negotiate changes in other initiatives, as was done with the Budgets, which ERC unblocked when it obtained guarantees of protection of the co-official languages ​​in the audiovisual law.

Given the difficulties they find with the members of the legislature, in the PSOE they look to Ciudadanos. The president did not close the door to any group in his appearance on Wednesday, and maintained that the reform is “balanced.”, “transcends ideologies” and “should represent all political formations.” There is no open negotiation with the oranges, only “informal” contacts with the spokesman in Congress, Edmundo Bal. “They are one of those who we believe they can give in, although for now we prioritize the investiture groups,” they acknowledge in the parliamentary leadership, which in turn is constantly in touch with the purple dome in the lower house and with the Executive.

Cs was key for Sánchez in the last extensions of the state of alarm: they came forward with their vote and with the PNV, an alternative that is more complex today: the consolidation of the parliamentary entente with ERC, PNV and Bildu has run in parallel with the Government’s move away from oranges, which are increasingly diluted. Its nine deputies, moreover, are not enough by themselves and could withdraw other small formations. But that route is not closed for the PSOE. For the PGE of 2021, the PSOE looked for Cs, but that route, rejected by Pablo Iglesias, ran aground.

“They stone them”

In Moncloa, likewise, they do not rule out “no support, no group”, and they insist that, no matter how much they now cling to no, the parties will end up moving, because “they cannot reject a labor reform supported by unions and employers.” “Time will do its job,” they point out. “It is difficult like all the decree laws that we carry to validation, as also happened with the Budgets of 2022. We are going to have to work each support with more dedication if possible and being very convincing. The social agents will be allies too”, indicates a minister socialist in the economic area, which concludes that the “key”, to attract the PNV, they can be “the Basque businessmen”. Antonio Garamendi, head of the CEOE, “is Basque and knows them very well,” he adds.

“Patience, we have no other choice”, also prescribe sources very close to Díaz. In the environment of the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor they also believe that the partners will end up giving in, as happened with the riders law, which they initially opposed. The decree was processed as a bill and in the end it was approved without changes. The alternative, they remember, is to return to the legislation of the PP. “They cannot drop this rule. Let them explain to the workers of Catalonia that they do that – they argue about ERC -: they are stoned. Is Pere Aragonès going to tell his public workers that they will be able to be fired After approving an opposition, when is it repealed with this decree? “They also remember the Republicans who voted in favor of the inauguration of Sánchez in 2020” knowing that the agreement with UP did not include neither the dismissal nor the processing salaries. “

Regarding the priority of regional agreements, in Work they do not point out what the formula may be that satisfies PNV and Bildu, but they do warn that no content was left open in the negotiations with the employers’ association and unions and then use that piece in conversations with the groups: “You never do that“. Díaz, like Sánchez, is not in favor of substantial changes.” The vocation is that the reform remains as it is, “he said on Tuesday, after the approval of the decree by the Council of Ministers.

“The key to social dialogue is respect what has been worked, and we have been negotiating for nine months “, abounded this Thursday in the circle of the vice president. The president of the purple group made it explicit this Thursday in an interview with Europa Press, in a clear warning to the partners:” There is a real risk that the CEOE leaves the agreement and this is the scenario desired by the PP. “” That the CEOE is here is key for the country and to blow up the PP, “sources close to the Labor Minister complete with sincerity.

. @ jaumeasens (UP) warns of the risk of losing the CEOE with amendments by the groups to the labor reform https://t.co/WPZvhVu4HC pic.twitter.com/W7OoiSYRrp – Europa Press TV (@europapress_tv) December 30, 2021

FAES endorsement of CEOE’s strategy

In United We Can not say flatly no to Cs, but they understand that their position is strategic. That is to say, that the party of Inés Arrimadas “does not share“the decree, but sees the opportunity to differentiate itself from PP and Vox, who have announced their vote against, and to embody the voice of” sensible businessmen. “This rule is difficult for them. In the agreement they signed with the PSOE [en 2016] They defended the Austrian backpack and raise the SMI by 1% and they defend the single contract and lower the severance payments. We do not believe that they want to approach “. They argue that in the law riders it was thought that they would give the yes because” the CEOE tried it “, and in the end they voted against.” The priority is the partners “, they conclude,” and one thing is that Cs decides to support and another thing is that Let’s count on those votes to renounce others“.

The orange formation, as reported by El Periódico de España, is open to supporting the text if the modifications requested by the left-wing members of the Executive are not introduced, and they understand that the most complicated position the PP has it, because the bipartisan reform does not dismantle “any significant aspect” of the 2012 law.

“Entrepreneurs have encountered a right that is not influenced“, they analyze in the PSOE. In the party, to emphasize the” incongruity “of Pablo Casado, they refer to the statement of FAES, the foundation of José María Aznar, which supports the CEOE’s strategy of” limiting the damage “and admits that the norm “consolidates” the legislation of the PP of 2012.

The conversations will suffer the halt of the last pull of Christmas. Then they will accelerate, and the result, today, remains uncertain.