12/31/2021 at 2:26 PM CET

EP

The PSOE has celebrated that it has closed a year of “advances” and “conquests” in which he has worked so that the “just recovery reaches all citizens”, and has advanced that in 2022 he will continue to govern to “broaden rights and freedoms.”

This is how the PSOE has celebrated it through a publication on its Twitter profile in which shared a video in which he has detailed the different advances that he has promoted this year, such as the labor reform, the increase in pensions, the new law on Education, Vocational Training and Universities, the increase in the Minimum Interprofessional Salary or the Minimum Vital Income .

🌹 A year of progress and conquests has just finished. A year in which, despite the difficulties, we have worked so that a just recovery reaches all citizens. This 2022 we continue to govern to expand rights and freedoms. ✊🏽 # Advance_ pic.twitter.com/WAyVwV2zOQ – PSOE (@PSOE) December 31, 2021

The Housing Law or the Democratic Memory, In addition to the approval of the General State Budgets, there have been other achievements highlighted by the PSOE, which has also highlighted the 20 million people employed or that Spain has been the “first country to receive European Funds”.

“The pandemic has not been a brake, but an accelerator for the Government of Spain When it comes to promoting the reforms and social advances that our country needs, inclusive advances that have a vocation to endure over time since they have the support and agreement of the social agents and most of the political forces, which they have understood that this is a time to pitch in and leave party interests, “said the Prime Minister and Secretary General of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, in the video.

Precisely, regarding the pandemic, the PSOE has praised the rate of vaccination in Spain, where 90 percent of the population over twelve years of age has received the initial full schedule, while the inoculation of children between five and eleven years of age progresses to an “extraordinary” pace.

In the video, the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma, where now “the task of rebuilding and relaunching begins“.

In the same vein, the Socialist Parliamentary Group has spoken in Congress, which has indicated in its Twitter profile that in 2021 it has promoted initiatives thate “they are improving people’s quality of life.”

“And in 2022 we will continue working for a just economic and social recovery, in addition to strengthening and expanding rights and freedoms of the citizenship “, has added, to conclude with a” we continue advancing “.