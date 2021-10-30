10/30/2021 at 4:33 PM CEST

Iolanda Marble

If there is something that Pedro Sánchez is used to since he signed the coalition agreement with United We Can, it is to the purple party airing its disagreements in public as a pressure mechanism. He never liked that noise, but he always associated it with the leadership style of Pablo Iglesias. In Moncloa the idea that with Yolanda Diaz the negotiation would be even tougher, but it was not planned for the discussion between the partners to be aired before public opinion. The way in which the Minister of Labor has acted in the crisis of the labor reform has put the Socialists on guard. There is an excessive electoral climate for general elections that are two years away.

At the worst of the dispute, this week, the PSOE leadership feared that the second vice president was deliberately raising the tension with the aim of breaking the coalition and going to elections. Is this possible? Socialist leaders are convinced that Díaz has tried and that he may do it again. Her surroundings categorically deny it. “Yolanda has become serious, but to break nothing& rdquor;, they assure. Other voices on the left point out that, in reality, the one who is most interested in muddying and causing the rupture is not the highest valued minister of the Government, but Unidos Podemos, so as not to allow time to build a solid alternative project and have to attend to elections under the yoke of the purple acronyms. All these hypotheses have flown over the most complicated week that the coalition has experienced and which ends, for the moment, with a truce that leaves injuries and a strong malaise.

The President of the Government has not hidden from his collaborators his anger with Díaz. The Socialists accuse the Minister of Labor of canceling up to five meetings that the PSOE ministries affected by the labor reform had requested, which they understand as the attempt not only to direct negotiations on such a sensitive matter, but to exclude and hide them key information. Diaz’s environment denies such intention. They admit that there may have been some cancellation, but they argue that it has always been justified by schedule, and they insist that no excuses have ever been given, but that there have been proven reasons to postpone any meeting.

In the PSOE the conviction has taken root that none of this is accidental and they emphasize that Díaz has tried to blow up the coalition. “You already have your project [electoral] organized & rdquor;they insist. They believe that, for now, the implosion has been avoided, but the fear of a new attempt remains “with a new excuse & rdquor ;.

Those of Díaz reject this hypothesis. “Yolanda has had a terrible time this week. But we haven’t noticed any breakout risk at any time. What happens is that this matter is momentous. She is a labor worker and that’s why she gets serious. Not hard, but serious & rdquor;, reasons the environment of the vice president.

Tense meeting

With this climate of mutual mistrust, the PSOE and Unidas Podemos arrived at Monday’s meeting to review whether the coalition agreements are being fulfilled. Adriana lastra, the Deputy Secretary General of the Socialists, led the meeting prepared and presented herself with the documentation of all the initiatives of her party related to labor reform. “We are the PSOE. We have 120 seats & rdquor ;, he moved to the purple ones, recalling that they are the majority partner of the coalition.

They talked about content, both parties admit it. But neither of the two risks revealing what specific discrepancies exist. They also spoke of leadership. Those of Díaz insist on an argument: they see logical that the Ministry of Labor leads this negotiation and informs the rest. They, remember, do not sit at the pension reform table led by the Minister of Inclusion and Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, despite the fact that this dialogue also affects their portfolio. The reasonable thing, they insist, is that a single ministry should lead. The PSOE rejects this argument. “It has not happened before because there has not been a government coalition or a labor reform before,” they allege. “We do not play the holder of who leads. We do not open this dispute. Do you want to win the story? That they win it, but that they repeal it [la reforma laboral del PP]& rdquor ;, defend. Sources from the Ministry of Labor suggest that the underlying problem is that, even within the Socialists, there is no single position regarding the contenders that must be overthrown. And they leave a question in the air: do Adriana Lastra and Nadia Calviño defend the same?

Hostile weather

With suspicions from both sides, next Tuesday Sánchez will gather Díaz, Calviño and Escrivá at the same table to agree on the position of the Executive in the labor reform. The president, close sources explain, is still very upset with the Minister of Labor. They admit that the relationship between the two has been weakened by mistrust and anger. The climate of complicity that existed between the two seems to have evaporated.

In the PSOE it worries that, despite the truce, an irreparable breach has opened. They fear that the electoral atmosphere will set in and that hostilities will increase. They are convinced that Díaz is looking for her own profile and needs to distance herself from Sánchez to be a candidate. “No problem. The relationship remains & rdquor ;, denies the environment of the second vice president. His close associates try to defuse the tension with the president. And when they are asked if there are other voices within the purple space that have tried to precipitate the break, they prefer to remain silent.