01/02/2022

On at 20:33 CET

Angel Alonso Gimenez

Bad news for parliamentary custom. January, a traditionally quiet month, will cease to be so in 2022. The PSOE He is going to address the president of the Congress, Meritxell Batet, to allow work in commissions and in presentations, as reported to EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA, a newspaper belonging to the same editorial group as this medium, sources from the socialist group. The idea is to advance in the writing of seven new laws to approve them as soon as the calendar of sessions of Congress is resumed, starting in February.

Of those seven, six have already taken some step in the parliamentary process. Are the new security law to end the ‘gag law’, the ‘Zerolo law’ on equal treatment, the law of ‘only yes is yes’ on the guarantee of sexual freedom, the telecommunications law, the law of Electric Sustainability Fund and of CO2 emissions to the market. To these will be added the labor reform, currently a decree, and therefore, pending that the plenary session of the Chamber decides whether to validate or repeal it and whether, in the event that it is validated, it addresses it as a legislative project capable of receiving modifications. .

🏛️ We close the last of the Plenary sessions scheduled in the 2021 calendar of sessions. I wish you very happy holidays. Let’s gather good intentions of understanding, respect, coexistence and willingness to agree and that those wishes become an effective reality in 2022. pic.twitter.com/ijvc3M782w – Meritxell Batet (@meritxell_batet) December 23, 2021

Further away There are two fundamental regulations for the Government, audiovisual law and democratic memory law. The second is the one that looms more tempestuous, since none of the groups allied with the PSOE and United We Can agree with the current wording, not even with the joint amendments registered by the coalition partners. Something similar to the labor reform happens here, the content of which has aroused more protests than approvals. The level of negotiation is going to become very demanding for Pedro Sánchez’s ministers.

“A hectic time”

The Government has ended 2021 with a good taste. For some reason, even today’s blackheads don’t seem to cause much concern. The arguments that socialist sources recount have to do with the international context and with him temporary nature of the problems. If light lives at maximum prices, it is because of the world market situation. If the macro figures for the economy contract, it is due to “extraordinary global uncertainty”, in the words of the president (press conference on December 29). Both will subside over time.

Spain needs stability. The Government guarantees it with 4-year legislatures and General Budgets approved in a timely manner. Thanks to this, we are advancing in the reformist agenda and we are the first country to receive 10 billion in European funds. # We fulfill2021 pic.twitter.com/zJN5AbGykJ – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) December 29, 2021

Sánchez affirmed in his appearance of balance of the year 21 that his Government had managed to alleviate the harsh circumstantial effects of the pandemic thanks to a series of “income policies”. On the one hand, the ERTEs and their extensions, since they have preserved an employment floor that in such a delicate public health context would possibly have collapsed: and on the other, initiatives such as the Minimum Vital Income or the Minimum Interprofessional Salary, which have reinforced the so-called “social shield”. Spain had 20 million employed people at the end of November, a figure that had not been seen in statistics since 2008. The president is proud.

The secretary general of the PSOE is similar in many ways to his predecessor, Mariano Rajoy, and it is possible that he is aware. One of them, perhaps the most important, is his stubbornness to construct a concrete narrative about management. The priorities of the media rarely coincide with yours. This stubbornness to install an achievement story leads him, at times, to be distant.

The press conference on Wednesday was an example, especially when he displayed a graph on the price of electricity with which he wanted to explain that his government’s measures were taking effect. His version collided with reality, as the leading index of the CPI published the following day showed, the highest in 30 years precisely because of the record numbers of the electricity bill.

But, his party leaders admit, almost nothing will get him out of his way, which is the “reformist impulse”. Sánchez’s most interesting statements are those that dodge the headlines, but they are the ones that portray him. Last Wednesday, on the solemnity of Moncloa, he said: “We must be aware that all nations, from today until 2030, all countries in the world, are going to lay the foundations of our economic progress and our well-being. Let’s not do today, tomorrow may be too late. We have had to live a hectic and transcendent time. “

Consequently, once the economic stoppage caused by the first waves of the pandemic has been overcome, with European money (10,000 million euros have already landed in the Treasury) in Spanish hands, it is time to accelerate “the reformist impulse.” The first phase It included the climate change law, the new Professional Training law, that of the Minimum Vital Income, the SMI, the new educational law, the euthanasia law, the renewal of the State Pact against sexist violence … Now it’s time for the second , and there is no time to lose, he has transmitted to the PSOE.

Ómicron and labor reform

The spokesman for the socialist group in Congress, Hector Gomez, has completed the cycle of adaptation to the position after relieving Adriana Lastra. His days are marathon. After completing the round of contacts with all the other counterparts, usually in face-to-face meetings, in private, has started one with the ministers. Either in his office in Congress, or in those of the ministries, he has already seen Teresa Ribera, Pilar Alegría or Diana Morant. In addition, he speaks every day with Félix Bolaños, the head of the Presidency and Relations with the Courts.

In 2021 we have promoted initiatives that are improving people’s quality of life. And in 2022 we will continue working for a just economic and social recovery, in addition to strengthening and expanding the rights and freedoms of citizens. We keep moving / ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eIaNfVgB0Z – PSOE Congreso (@gpscongreso) December 31, 2021

The task ahead is huge. In coordination with Bolaños himself, Secretary of State Rafael Simancas, Lastra and members of the Government, will try to get the legislative projects to go ahead amid a tangle of reluctance. The dialogue with United We Can is working, especially between the number two of the groups, Rafi Crespin and Txema Guijarro, which neutralizes potential differences. The negotiating challenges are in ERC, PNV, and EH Bildu. The 24 deputies that make up these three groups hold the key. To a lesser extent, More Country, BNG, Compromìs, PDeCAT or PRC.

To gain time, the PSOE will go to the president of Congress to enable January and certain parliamentary committees can work, indicate socialist sources. In the Presidency of the Chamber they have not received anything, but they assume that the request will arrive in the next few days, they point in the surroundings of Batet.

January, a non-working month due to being between periods of sessions, is usually resolved by the Permanent Delegation. The president will have to convene one to process requests for appearance and other debates that can be settled without the participation of the plenary session. However, you will have to convene one because decrees such as that of masks, and above all, that of the labor reform need validation or repeal before 30 days have passed since they were published in the BOE. The last week of January, therefore, plenary session in Congress.

Now is when Sánchez promises us that he will lower the CPI by discounting the CPI. Inflation runaway at 6.7%, the highest increase in 30 years, rises 1.3% monthly rate, the highest increase in 38 years. Do we come out stronger? Is this the fair recovery? The weakest are the weak. pic.twitter.com/AqdfRKxmrB – Cuca Gamarra (@cucagamarra) December 30, 2021

By the time that day arrives, the Government wants to have three things assured: that the decree of the masks, as well as others that come with more sanitary measures (“inevitably there will be them due to the evolution of the omicron wave”, predict the socialist sources ), are validated and do not suppose, therefore, a political coup; that the decree of the labor reform is also validated and that, if it is processed as a bill, it is sufficiently discussed with the parliamentary groups so that the Government can presage a peaceful negotiation. Parliamentary partners are known to be against it right now.

The other laws

The PSOE wants to promote two fundamental social laws for the president, the law of equal treatment and against discrimination, “the Zerolo law”, and the guarantee of sexual freedom, better known as the “only yes is yes”. The first, with a socialist stamp, caused friction with United We Can; the second, with a very long gestation in the Government due to the differences between the Equality, Justice and Presidency ministries, now seems to be a joint bet. They will be a priority, and therefore, the papers will either be created or will advance with speed in January. The ‘trans’ law, a priori, awaits a third phase of the legislative push.

Only yes is yes. pic.twitter.com/9LF5lCKtO9 – Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) October 14, 2021

The Commission with the most workload will be Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, chaired by a PP deputy, Celso Delgado. The urgency is on the new Telecommunications LawAlthough, before ending the extension of the deadlines for amendments, the Department headed by Nadia Calviño and the socialist and United We can groups will seek joint agreements during the first month of 2022.

This rule, which will stimulate the spread of 5G technology throughout the country, is closely followed by Movistar, Vodafone or Orange, and not only because put a legislative framework for the business, but because the rate they pay for the RTVE financing. After it, the audiovisual law will be processed, and in parallel, or later, the creation of companies.

Another Commission that will have a busy first quarter of 2022 will be that of Ecological Transition, chaired by the representative of United We Can, Juantxo López de Uralde. Once the process of the new waste law is finished, to which they conferred maximum relevance due to the deadlines demanded by the EU and due to the preference of the Government’s environmental policies, the members of the Commission will work on the law for the creation of the Electric Sustainability Fund and in that of the retribution of CO2 emissions. Both are designed to reduce the price of electricity. The importance that the Executive wants to give to both is obvious.

The definitive repeal of the ‘gag law’ is another rule of highest priority due to its symbolic nature. Like the labor reform of the Government of Mariano Rajoy, the political forces of the left see in it a diaphanous representation of what was “the counter-reform” of the popular, in the words of Pedro Sánchez. The presentation, within the Home Affairs Committee, will seek to reconcile the joint amendments agreed by PSOE and United We Can with the demands of ERC or EH Bildu, who want more ambition. Although there will be tricky debates, especially regarding hot returns, there are no foci of rebellion among the government’s parliamentary allies.

The labor reform will be another song.