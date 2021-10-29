10/29/2021 at 2:33 PM CEST

EP

The deficit of the public administrations as a whole, excluding financial aid, stood at 54,950 million euros until August, which means subtracting 24,571 million from the figure registered a year earlier, 30.9% less, so it descends to 4.54% of GDP, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Finance.

Most of this deficit was concentrated in the Central Administration, with 51,425 million – 16.4% less and 4.25% of GDP-, since this subsector is assuming much of the impact of the pandemic.

The autonomous communities closed August with a surplus of 2,833 million, double that of 2020 and equivalent to 0.23% of GDP, thanks to the increase in income from taxes, State transfers and European resources.

Only six autonomous communities registered deficits in those eight months: Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, Galicia, Murcia, the Valencian Community and the Basque Country.

The Social Security Funds reduced their deficit by 67.3%, to 6,358 million (0.53% of GDP), thanks to the improvement in income from social contributions.

As has been happening in recent months, the State’s income and expenditure data for 2020 and 2021 are affected by the accounting effect of the reversal of several highway sections, as well as the uneven impact of the pandemic.

16.2% more revenue

In the first nine months of the year, the State received 153,197 million euros, 16.2% more, thanks to the good progress of tax collection (127,936 million, 17.6% more than in the same period of 2020 and 0.8% more than in the same period of 2019).

The collection by Personal income tax amounted to 31,703 million, 28.3% more; the VAT, 58,453 million, 16.4% more, and the tax on societies, 15,917 million, 12% more.

Beyond the large taxes, the new digital and financial transaction taxes raised $ 209 million and $ 93 million, respectively, while insurance premium tax revenue increased 32.1% following the rate hike.

Regarding expenses, they increased by 9.6%, to 207,146 million, driven by higher transfers to other public administrations (growing by 10.3%), above all by greater resources for the autonomous communities (to face the pandemic) and Social Security (due to greater provision for dependency or minimum income vital).

In total, between January and September the State dedicated 18,072 million to expenses related to the pandemic, the majority (16,759 million) through transfers to autonomous communities and local corporations.

Expenditure on compensation of employees grew by 4.4%; in intermediate consumption, 25.9%, due to the provision for vaccines, and interest on the debt, 0.9%.

State deficit until September

Regarding the State deficit until September, also known this Friday, the figure stands at 4.46% of GDP, and decreases 5.7% compared to the same period of the previous year, up to 53,949 million euros. This result is due to a more robust increase in non-financial income of 16.2%, compared to the behavior of expenses, which grew at a slower rate of 9.6%.

“The evolution until September shows that the State deficit continues the downward path that began in April with respect to the same period of the previous year as a consequence of the economic reactivation due to the advancement of the vaccination process,” highlighted the Ministry that heads Maria Jesus Montero.