The MCU maintains its successful path in this new Phase that promises multiverses, new villains and many Disney + series. Although Black Widow – 87% and Eternals – 58% did not cause the expected excitement, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% and Spider-Man: No Road Home yes and it is clear that the production company will end with excellent numbers this year despite the global pandemic. But as the company continues to conquer the big screen, its original series have caused much debate, especially when compared to those that premiered on Netflix years ago. Daredevil – 98%, Jessica Jones – 92%, Iron Fist – 19%, Luke Cage – 96% and The Punisher – 62% served to offer fans a darker version of the characters and since then there has been a lot of emphasis on bringing them back, which the protagonists themselves also want.

In cinema, superhero films must attract the public in order to ensure a better success at the box office, this has limited what can or cannot be seen on screen and many followers consider that the decision ends up seriously affecting the narrative of these adaptations . Otherwise, the Netflix series were explicit in every way and addressed complex issues such as sexual violence, the breakdown of the legal system and even the moral imbalance between religious faith and human action, leaving aside the classic dichotomy between good and evil, black and white.

With the new wave of projects in the MCU, much has been said about bringing these characters back and there are even rumors about seeing Daredevil in Spider-man: No Way Home and Jessica Jones in She-hulk, which remain in force now that there is talk of an appearance of the Kingpin in Hawkeye – 87%. Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter and Jon Bernthal are questioned all the time about it, and although they deny being part of the MCU, they do admit that they want to bring these complex heroes back to life. The biggest issue here is how to make them fit into the lighter nature of the movies, especially a character as violent and gray as Frank Castle.

Currently, Jon bernthal is promoting King Richard: A Winning Family – 88%, a biopic that many believe will give Will Smith a good chance of winning an Oscar for Best Actor, and as always happens, in an interview with The Fourth Wall Podcast (via The Playlist) Marvel was the moment. The actor was asked, once again, if he would bring The Punisher back to life for the MCU and he was very clear in saying that he would, but on one condition:

The character is part of me. That said, I also know how important this character is to many people. I just don’t want to see the character being treated lightly. I just want to be a part of it if it’s done the right way.

Of all the heroes featured on Netflix, Castle is definitely the most violent and that violence simply cannot be minimized as it has deep roots in the antihero’s personality and history, which Bernthal knows well:

He is an extraordinarily dark character who does not seek to escape from that darkness. I think that’s a very difficult path to follow these days. I’d love to do it if we get it right. It’s not just about doing it, it’s about doing it right.

How can a common but incredibly violent man present himself in a franchise full of superheroes and magic? The answer is far from simple. In the comics, the character is quite important in big events that heroes face, but the MCU has sought to go elsewhere where those more earthly protagonists do not seem to have a place. Own series of Hawkeye It is an example, because Clint does not have the same abilities as his companions and all the history that is presented to us, until now, is about the mafia and crimes at its height. In addition, the endless circle of revenge of The Punisher makes it even more complicated because, as the actor mentions, he is not going to let go of that dark and bloody part with which he manages his life.

Maybe a cameo or mention could be enough for now? That is possible, at least until Marvel ventures into other rankings, which it is already doing, being Eternals the most recent example for the sex scene it showed. Deadpool – 84% is another of the heroes that should not be discounted within the MCU, and if that saga is given the opportunity to remain for the adult public, then The Punisher could return without problem with something more personal.

