In this article we will be looking at the punishment that will have that to pay the Anegeles Lakers player, Lebron James and Stewart for fight in the NBA.

The game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons on Sunday turned surprisingly interesting. LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart were involved in a massive altercation late in the third quarter, and it resulted in some NBA penalties.

The league announced Monday that Lakers star LeBron James would be suspended one game without pay “for recklessly punching Stewart in the face and starting an altercation on the court.” Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart will face a two-game suspension without pay for “escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively chasing Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in an unsportsmanlike manner.” In his attempt to chase James, Stewart ran over his teammates, coaches, referees and security guards.

LeBron James suspended 1 game. Isaiah Stewart suspended 2 games. pic.twitter.com/e5MghU5TYA – Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 22, 2021

LeBron will miss the Lakers’ next game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Stewart will miss the Pistons’ games against the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks.

On a free throw frame, James tried to protect himself from Stewart and ended up hitting him just above the eye with the bottom of the hand / side of the palm. Stewart got out immediately, then got up and tried to confront James.

The two were immediately separated by teammates, officials and coaches. After convincing his team that he was fine and relaxed, freeing himself from his grip, Stewart tried to attack James, bouncing off his teammates, coaches and security guards as he got closer to LeBron James.

ISAIAH STEWART WANTS LEBRON pic.twitter.com/gw6u84Pqr6 – Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 22, 2021

Both players were subsequently expelled from the game, leaving the Lakers without their star and the Pistons without another healthy center on the roster. That’s when Anthony Davis started to get away with it. The Lakers outscored the Pistons, 37-17 in the fourth quarter, coming back from a 15 deficit to end the third quarter and win.

After the game, LeBron James allegedly tried to trace Isaiah Stewart’s phone number after last night’s Pistons-Lakers game to let him know that the elbow was unintentional.