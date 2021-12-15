12/15/2021 at 8:33 PM CET

Aíto García Reneses He said this Wednesday in the Joventut de Badalona media that working with the quarry is “one of the keys to survival” for the Badalona club after returning to the club whose first team he directed between 1983 and 1985 and 2003-2008.

The coach currently trains six players from the academy twice a week on the adjacent courts of the Palau Olímpic, some of whom have already debuted in the Endesa League, who should be the next to nurture the first team: Zsombor Maronka, Kris Helmanis , Miguel Allen, Yannick Kraag, Adrià Domenech and Rubén Prey.

Aíto commented that the Catalan team “remains in good positions” in the different competitions because He “replaces” with other young people trained in his quarry those who leave the club “when they reach a certain level and you have superior offers”.

The last example has been that of forward Joel Parra, who has occupied the place left vacant in the green-black starting quintet by Xabi López-Arostegui, who last summer decided not to accept the offer made by Joventut and signed for Valencia Basketball.

García Reneses considers that these players “live the club is the category in which they play”, which means that when they reach the first team “it is not necessary to instill in them the values” of the entity.

The technician, who will be 75 years old in five days, commented that working with these six young people “satisfies me personally” and he was “happy” to be able to do so during the sabbatical that has been taken after directing the previous four seasons at Alba Berlin.

Asked about the objective of his training sessions with these players, the coach assured that it is “to try to help them” and was convinced that they “are sure to take advantage of it to be better in their respective teams, whether they are linked (CB Prat Joventut), the junior or first team “.

The six players are less than 19 years old and that youth makes Aito see them “still green in some aspects, but little by little they are improving”.