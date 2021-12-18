12/18/2021 at 09:01 CET

Educating is Everything

We inherit many comments from previous generations with which we address children. Among some of these comments is the so hackneyed: “Well, do you already have a boyfriend or girlfriend?”

Now that family gatherings to celebrate Christmas are approaching, it is possible that at lunch or dinner, our relatives ask our children these types of phrases. And the fact is that, although these questions are asked with love and without malice, they are not phrases that should be said to a child.

As parents we seek to educate our children without stereotypes and in equality, however many times we cannot control the external stimuli that reach our children. “To overcome gender stereotypes, the important thing is that we work as a community, that we do it from school, from home. We must not get carried away because there are many messages they are receiving and we have to help them manage those messages & rdquor ;, points out Alba Alonso, head of Realkiddys. For this reason, especially with family meals, it is our responsibility to stop and explain to the rest of our relatives that, if they ask inappropriate questions such as “do you already have a boyfriend / girlfriend ?, they are not appropriate for our sons and daughters and should stop.

Reasons not to ask this question

This question should not be asked of boys and girls, not only at Christmas, but at all times of the year

They are boys and girls, they do not lead an adult life: We want them to behave like adults from a young age and we are imposing on them an adult-centered idea of ​​how boys and girls should behave and how their relationships with their friends should be. “Let them live their childhood without pressuring them with the idea that it is necessary to have a boyfriend or girlfriend at any cost: when one is four years old, one has other things on his mind & rdquor ;, Amelia Franc tells in her book ‘Educate against machismo’. Children do not understand concepts such as couple, boyfriend, girlfriend. And although they use these words, they refer to another concept of friendship: “Boys and girls cannot be friends & rdquor ;: When they ask themselves these kinds of questions, we are unconsciously teaching them that boys and girls cannot be friends with each other, that there always has to be a love interest involved. These questions determine the relationship that the boy or girl will have with the other gender and, furthermore, they presuppose the sexuality of the little ones. “If every time Max plays with a girl we insist on seeing it as the possible beginning of a love story, he will end up internalizing that the relationships between girls and boys are inevitably framed within love or seduction & rdquor ;, explains Franc. Sexist attitude: When we address young children with phrases like “you already have a girlfriend, eh?” We are reinforcing stereotypes about boys and girls in a relationship, since with these phrases children are usually treated as champions who have won a trophy, and on the contrary, girls are treated as those women in need of a couple since they are little.