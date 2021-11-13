Carmen Salinas: The radical decision her family would make | INSTAGRAM

Something is well known, the media have always had an excellent relationship with Carmen Salinas, so at this time they are more than aware of the situation of the leading actress who is still hospitalized and with a poor prognosis, without However, he is communicating on the YouTube channel “ArguendeTV” and among various informants that his family is contemplating making a radical and surprising decision with the future of the famous.

It is not about disconnecting it as many have thought, but about continuing to make an effort and make all possible attempts to improve it, despite the fact that some doctors and neurosurgeons They have expressed that they see Carmen’s improvement as impossible, unfortunately expressing that it would be a miracle that she wakes up from a coma.

Many reporters and media call Salinas “Mother”, for the affection they have for her, so they are still out of the hospital and awaiting any notice or change that comes to pass.

It is also being reported that a surgery it would be impossible and practically it is medically impossible for him to wake up from it, thanks to the affectation that is very close to the cerebellum, in the lower part of the brain, making it impossible for him to wake up.

It was in the magazine TVyNovelas that it was reported that it is very possible that her family is considering moving her to the United States, in search of different opinions and perhaps some attempts to improve herself, despite all the forecasts that it does not look good at all for Her future.



Carmen Salinas in a critical situation and with her family seeking to make a decision.

It is said that so far they are contemplating it and that they have not made the decision but Social network users are considering that this would be a way of holding on to something that is practically impossible, however, it is also known that their family has quite a few resources, to make these attempts.

Some other Internet users assure that in order to prolong the suffering, in addition to what there are writings where she herself asked that in case of experiencing a situation like this that they better let her rest, but of course they are always trying to do everything to try to save her .

The doctors also assured that there could be years of waiting and that Carmen Salinas would not wake up, but there is always a possibility of a miracle so they do not want to rule out any opportunity they have for her to recover. In Show News we will continue to inform you everything new that is about this case that has generated so much controversy on the Internet.