11/09/2021 at 18:59 CET

The five major European leagues have reached the third break for national teams and it is time to review the rankings of LaLiga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and Premier League: Real Sociedad, PSG, Napoli, Bayern and Chelsea are the provisional leaders and the fittest teams on the continent. Precisely the team of Thomas Tuchel, current Champions League champion, is one of the great aspirants to dethrone Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and become the new British champion: it is the leader with 26 points.

When it comes to Spanish football, Imanol Alguacil’s men are one of the fittest teams: they add 12 consecutive games without losing and have added 28 of the last 36 points. Despite having lost Mikel Oyarzabal due to injury in this period between selection breaks, the txuri-urdin team has displayed a high level of play and are decisive in both areas: We are talking about the third lowest scoring team (8) and the fifth highest scoring team (19).

In Ligue 1, PSG continues to confirm its favoritism after a summer market marked by the arrival of players such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and, above all, Leo Messi. The Argentine completes a luxury cast in which Neymar and Mbappé are the other two great stars of the squad. Those of Mauricio Pochettino have signed 11 wins, a draw and a loss and they lead with a 10-point window over Lens.

Naples, the great surprise of the season; Bayern, on your line

Luciano Spalletti’s men are one of the revelation teams of the 2021/22 season and the only team, together with AC Milan, with whom he co-leads, that remains undefeated in the five major leagues.. He has signed the best start in his history with 32 points out of 36 possible; Or what is the same: 10 wins and two draws in the first 12 games in Serie A. With Victor Osimhen as one of the great players, Napoli have already submitted their candidacy for the title.

Finally, The German team continues to demonstrate its great authority in the Bundesliga, now with Julian Nagelsmann on the bench: the Bavarians add 28 points out of 33 possible and maintain a distance of four units with Borussia Dortmund of Marco Rose, one of the few teams that can challenge the Bavarian team for the throne. Lewandowski remains in leading mode and has 13 goals so far in the championship.