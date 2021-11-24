11/24/2021 at 4:13 PM CET

Europa Press

This Tuesday has been presented Mobile Phone Museum, the largest virtual museum of mobile phones to date, which includes a catalog that exceeds 2,000 models from more than 200 different brands.

Officially opened at an exhibition at the London neighborhood of Soho and sponsored by Vodafone, this virtual museum includes high resolution images of discontinued devices, as well as technical specifications and additional information about its designs, developments and launches.

This museum was born with the purpose of “celebrate the history of mobile phones” and aims to “educate the next generation of professionals in the telecommunications industry who will shape the mobile phones of the future,” as its creator has explained.

As you can see on its website, it has collections such as ‘Best sellers’, among which are the iconic Nokia 3310 and the Motorola Razr V3; ‘Japan’, which are those that have been most popular in the Asian country, such as the KDDI A1403K or the Vodafone 602T.

Among the most curious catalogs are ‘The ugliest’, where are the Nokia 7600 or Samsung S5150 Diva; as well as the phones of James Bond ‘(Sony Ericsson M600 or Sony Ericsson W707) and ‘The first’ mobile devices.

This section includes some of the museum’s most curious terminals, such as the Virgin Mobile Lobster 700TV, announced in 2006 by the actress Pamela anderson, which allowed listening to the radio and watching television; as well as the Motorola International 3200 and Dynatac 8000X, the famous ‘bricks’ with built-in antenna.

The Mobile Phone Museum is made possible by the anonymous user contributions who wanted to collaborate on this project, conceived by Ben Wood in 2004. In 2019 he teamed up with a mobile phone collector, Matt Chatterley, and they worked together to create this non-profit entity.