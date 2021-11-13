11/12/2021 at 23:02 CET

.

Real Madrid suffered more than expected to solve, with a new victory (95-82), the resistance of a Zalgiris who arrived as bottom and with eight defeats in as many performances but who, based on triples, posed difficulties for a rival in which Guerschon Yabusele once again excelled and in which Sergio Llull it was lethal in the decisive moments.

RMA

ZAL

Real Madrid

(20 + 31 + 24 + 20): Heurtel (12), Hanga (10), Taylor (-), Yabusele (15) and Tavares (10) -the starting five-, Causeur (4), Rudy Fernández (10), Vukcevic (7), Poirier (12), Abalde (2) and Llull (13).

Zalgiris

(11 + 34 + 25 + 12): Lekavicius (12), Dragic (6), Strelnieks (7), Giffey (12) and Blazevic (10) -starting team-, Webster (8), Kalnietis (2), Milaknis (6), Lukosiunas (-), Ulanovas (5) and Cavanough (14).

Referees

Robert Lottermoser, Michele Rossi and Sergio Silva. Without eliminated

Pavilion

WiZink Center. 6,798 spectators.

In the first of the five games that await them in the next nine days, the Whites dominated without much fanfare over a Lithuanian team that stayed alive thanks to their outside success in various phases of the match – with a total of 13 triples – and who won in the second and third quarters, but after 35 minutes dreaming of surprise, he sank in the last five.

Those from Kaunas, who appeared in Madrid with the sensitive last-minute loss of the American pivot Josh nebo, they showed at the beginning why they have not yet released their victories record. Errors accumulated on both sides of the court and their loose and tension-free game allowed Real Madrid to take command of the clash without excessive effort.

With Walter Tavares dominating under hoops and showing much superior to the young man Marek blazevic, the Whites went 8-0 after three minutes.

Hand in hand with the newcomer Zoran dragic Zalgiris managed to move to just one point after a 9-2 run that forced Pablo Laso to call his first time-out. His team dominated but did not finish breaking a game of poor quality and errors on both sides that reached the end of the first act with a comfortable local advantage (20-11, min 10).

The players he coaches Swear Zdovc They came out much more toned at the restart, with three consecutive triples that adjusted the score again, although only momentarily because Rudy Fernández returned the coin immediately with two hits from the house brand perimeter and a spectacular assist between the legs. to Vincent Poirier. (32-24, min 14).

Whites responded immediately to every Lithuanian triple – they made five in four and a half minutes – as Sergio Llull took over from Rudy and hit his first two long shots. Tristan Vukcevic, with a one-handed slam, and Poirier raised the gap to fifteen points for the first time in the 17th minute, although Real Madrid’s lack of defensive consistency allowed the reaction led by Lukas Lekavicius. Zalgiris won the second quarter (31-34) and was able to reach the break alive (51-45, min 20).

With one more march in attack, a more defensive quintet and Heurtel in command of the operations, the Madridistas recovered double-digit rents and seemed to go for the game, although the opposite happened. Lekavicius continued scoring and distributing assists and a new Lithuanian arreón based on triples from all positions returned to balance the battle (67-65, min 27).

The clash remained without an owner until the end of the third chapter, which the Lithuanians also took. Real Madrid remained at the top thanks to its greater depth on the bench and individual actions of Yabusele, but he still had ten minutes left to seal his seventh victory of the course (75-70, min 30).

Pablo Laso bet on sitting his best scorer –Yabusele-, and for playing with a single pivot and with seasoned starters in a thousand battles such as Llull, Rudy or Causeur, who maintained the meager white dominance for several minutes until the Balearic base, with a providential triple in transition, began to cement the victory five and a half minutes from the end (86-75).

That is how the Lithuanian resistance came. The locals continued adding and ended up sealing a victory that cost them to add more than expected in the first of the five games that await them in the next new days.