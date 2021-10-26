In this article we will be looking at the real reason why the Brooklyn Nets player, James harden has gotten off to a slow start in the NBA

We are just four games away from the 2021-22 season, but Brooklyn Nets star James Harden is not living up to the high standards that the perennial MVP candidate has set for himself over the years. Perhaps it shouldn’t surprise us.

While many of us (understandably) focused on the Kyrie Irving vaccination situation, or the maximum possible length that Harden ultimately chose not to sign, one story that went unnoticed was that of Harden’s health.

Recall, Harden left a game last March with hamstring strain. The Nets took what they saw as a very cautious approach. But the problem turned into a tension, which then worsened at different stages of the 2020-21 season.

After returning to the lineup and making it through the first round of the playoffs, Harden compounded the injury in the opening minutes of the second round. That left him limping during crucial second-round games.

Before this season started, we started hearing positive updates about the nine-time All-Star from Los Angeles:

Sean Marks said Kyrie Irving and James Harden “look great and are in good spirits” with their respective rehab.

“I was just trying to fix my mind and body, that’s all I focused on this summer. And it comes back even better, bigger, stronger and faster. I feel better than I have probably ever felt before. “

But now that the season is underway, it has become clear that being completely healthy is not the same as the best physical condition in basketball. No matter how well rehab has gone, it’s clear that the Nets star is taking a gradual approach and increasing slowly.

Nets coach Steve Nash has also taken a patient approach. Harden is averaging 17.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists and just 3.0 free throw attempts per game. These would be very good numbers for a handful of All-Stars in the league, and Nash acknowledges that his guard remains an excellent player even now. But with such a good player, that near-triple-double average is really disappointing.