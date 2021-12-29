DANIEL VIAA

Enrique Devesa, one of the leading pension experts and coordinator of the Willis Towers Watson Observatory, points out that the Ministry “disguises” the health of the system with transfers from the State

The tax deficit, that is, the difference between what the system enters in contributions and the expenses it presents, amounts to 28,000 million. It is the situation “real“from Social Security, according to the Willis Towers Watson Observatory coordinated by Enrique Devesa, one of the leading pension experts.

In his opinion, the Ministry “disguise“The accounts of the system with transfers. So much so that the State is expected to absorb the entire Social Security deficit by 2023, but what will actually happen, according to the Observatory, is that “the Social Security deficit is transferred to the State”.

“In the future we will see how the deficit for non-financial operations disappears, but the same will not happen with the tax deficit, whose calculation is made more necessary to really know what the situation of the pension system is contributory “, point out from the Observatory of the consultancy.

“The citizen must be aware of the effects of this practice, which consists of transferring the effort that the participants in the pension system – affiliates and pensioners – should make to the entire society, which, in the part that is resorted to indebtedness, have to deal with taxes, present or future, the imbalance of the system“, emphasizes Rafael Villanueva, senior consultant at Willis Towers Watson.

The consulting firm’s study is published on the same day that the Official State Gazette (BOE) has published the repeal of the Pension Revaluation Index (IPR). Instead of this system, which was introduced with the reform that the Government of Rajoy made in 2013, the indicator to be used will be the CPI with which spending will skyrocket even more. And “the instrument to balance the pension system, according to the Toledo Pact, stop being the personal income tax and become the State contribution via transfers, which simply involves an internal change of location of the deficit, moving from Social Security to the General State Administration“, adds the text.

