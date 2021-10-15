10/15/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Real Sociedad aims to be the solo leader of LaLiga Santander, after receiving Mallorca in a match with Mikel Oyarzabal injured, in which Aleksander Isak’s great form can be decisive and David Silva can have his first minutes a month after being injured.

The postponement of the Real Madrid and Atlético matches is presented as an unbeatable opportunity for the Basques to become leaders and thus put pressure on their rivals, for which they are worth the draw against a rival who has not won in San Sebastián for some time 18 years old and that he has only won one of his three away games.

Swedish Isak arrives at the clash after scoring in the October matches in the group of Spain in the qualification for the World Cup in Qatar and it will be the main danger in an appointment in which David Silva returns to the call, although without rhythm to play 90 minutes, so he is not expected to start.

The Real’s coach, Imanol Alguacil, it could also count on its captain Asier Illarramendi and the Norwegian giant Alexander Sorloth, troops needed to face a week of three games, with the Europa League meeting in Austria next Thursday.

However, the Real will have to solve the setback of the injury of Mikel Oyarzabal, their undisputed leader who had just played two great games with Spain and who will be out due to a possible muscle break.

The last time that the Balearic team did not return from San Sebastián was in the 2003/04 season and in recent years the duels between the two have always been resolved in favor of the one who was home.

Luis García Plaza’s Mallorca has only beaten Deportivo Alavés at home (0-1) in the three trips made so far. He lost in Bilbao (2-0) and was beaten by Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeú stadium (6-1).

The vermilion arrive in San Sebastián with several doubts in the eleven because they have prepared the visit without their five international players, Lago Junior, Baba Idrissu, Dominik Greif, Matthew Hoppe and Fer Niño, for much of the week.

García Plaza will not be able to count on the Japanese Takefusa Kubo, nor with the Serbian Alexandar Sedlar and the Spanish Antonio Raillo, injured.

Mallorca beat Levante in Son Moix on the last day with a goal from Ángel Rodríguez, a former Getafe striker, who is emerging as a starter tomorrow, accompanied by Dani Rodríguez and South Korean Kang In Lee.

In the center of the field, García Plaza hopes to have the Ghanaian Idrissu Babá, who returned this Thursday after being with his team, and also the Eibar Íñigo Ruiz de Galarreta, trained in . Club quarry.

In the goal will be the veteran Manolo Reina, 36 years old, a great protagonist in the victory against Levante by stopping a penalty against José Luis Morales in the final minutes.

Probable lineups

Real society: Remiro; Gorosabel, Aritz, Le Normand, Muñoz; Zubimendi, Merino, Guevara, Portu; Isak and Januzaj.

Majorca: Queen; Maffeo, Russo, Valjent, Oliván; Babá, Ruiz de Galarreta, Salva Sevilla, Dani Rodríguez; Kang In Lee, Angel.

Referee: Pablo González Fuertes (Asturian Committee).

Stadium: Reale Arena (Saturday 9:00 pm).