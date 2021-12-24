This technology has been around for decades, but the scientific community rejected it at the time for looking like more smoke than anything else. Now she is responsible for millions of people surviving the coronavirus and her potential is enormous.

The world of medicine has undergone a radical change in the last two years with the appearance of the coronavirus.

When a vaccine used to take an average of 10 years to hit the market From its first trials to verifying that it was safe for the population, in 2020 we saw how in less than 12 months it was possible to carry out this entire process.

The reason for this acceleration was the urgency of the coronavirus, a disease that was putting the entire world population and the world’s most powerful countries in check (and that now leaves us without semiconductors).

Therefore, urgently, the machinery was put to work. Public money, exceptional permits, international resources, etc. Pharmaceutical companies launched into the vaccine race and the main beneficiaries have been us (And they, who are making money by the bucketload).

And in this time we have discovered mRNA vaccines, a process not at all new but that had not been put into practice until now.

Messenger ribonucleic acid, or mRNA for short, is a single-stranded molecule that carries the genetic code of DNA to the protein-making machinery of a cell.

Without mRNA, your genetic code would not be used, proteins would not be produced, and your body would not function. If the DNA is the bank card, then the mRNA is the card reader, they explain in a successful article on the BBC.

Once a virus is inside our cells, it releases its own RNA, tricking our hijacked cells into producing copies of the virus, in the form of viral proteins, that compromise our immune systems.

Traditional vaccines work by injecting inactivated viral proteins called antigens, which stimulate the body’s immune system to recognize the virus when it reappears.

The genius of mRNA vaccines is that you don’t need to inject the antigen itself. What these vaccines do is use the genetic sequence or code of the antigen translated into mRNA. It is a ghost of the real, tricking the body into creating very real antibodies.

Scientists assure that they have not skipped any phase to create the new vaccines for COVID-19 although the times do not coincide and it is generating doubts.

The artificial mRNA itself disappears, broken down by the body’s natural defenses, including the enzymes that break it down, leaving us with only the antibodies. Therefore, it is safer to produce, faster and cheaper, compared to traditional vaccines.

The Modern and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines took only 11 months, a record that was achieved using mRNA and, best of all, they achieved a 95% effectiveness rate in clinical trials. In other words, these vaccines were the most effective in history.

And if we are currently with the 1.0 mRNA vaccines the second generation, 2.0 should address new diseases, explains Dragony Fu, associate professor in the department of biology at the University of Rochester.

“One is pathogenic, like Sars, but you can apply this technology to other invaders like HIV,” says the professor. But it does not stop there, but also it could be used to create vaccines against Zika, herpes and the parasites of malaria.

In this way, mRNA vaccines have opened a field of possibilities that can be co-invested in just 10 years in the technology that allows the eradication of dozens of diseases, saving the lives of millions of people around the world.