The Chinese company has just launched in Spain its new realme 8i smartphone, which arrives ready to carve out a niche in the mid-range by taking advantage of its huge 5,000 mAh battery and its 120 Hz screen.

In August, the specifications of the next great mobile of the realme mid-range were leaked, which was to be called the realme 8i and its intention was to stand out in a price segment very saturated with options.

Well, realme has just announced that the realme 8i is a reality and that it can now be purchased in Spain, and what we can already highlight is that that leak that we brought you has hit absolutely all the technical sections of the phone.

But, as it is easier to see it in detail, here we leave you a table with all the technical characteristics of the realme 8i:

realme 8iScreen 6.59 “IPS | Full HD + | 120Hz | 600 nitsProcessorMediaTek G96 | Mali-G57 MC2RAM4 GB | 6 GB LPDDRR4XInternal memory64 GB | 128 GB UFS 2Rear camerasMain 50 Mpx f / 1.8 | Macro 2 Mpx f / 2.4 | B&W 2 Mpx f /2.4Front camera16Mpx f / 2.05Battery5,000 mAh 18WOperating Systemrealme UI 2.0PriceFrom € 199

As you can see, we are facing a mobile of the strictest mid-range, but where there are several sections where it really has wanted to make a little effort to differentiate itself from the rest of the competition.

For example, the processor is from MediaTek and is not a Dimensity, the company’s high-end, but it is the new Helio G96, very thought for gaming and that responds very well thanks to its raw power. In AnTuTu he has a score of 350,000 points.

Then they have chosen to put him a 5,000 mAh battery that promises a whole day of extreme use watching videos, playing games and using social networks without rest. And to accompany they have chosen to make it compatible with the fast charge of 18W, a standard right now.

As for the screen, this is normal IPS, but with a 120 Hz refresh rate that makes it ideal for gaming (This is coupled with a 180 Hz touch sample rate) and measuring almost 6.6 inches, which makes it a huge terminal.

Despite being a mid-range, I really didn’t skimp on the rear cameras, with a 50MP main lens with an f / 1.8 aperture that promises very good lighting even in adverse situations. And its 16 Mpx f / 2.05 front camera does not fall short either.

The phone you can buy now today in Spain for a starting price of 199 euros (the model with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory), so the competition is assured. Xiaomi and Poco have a new rival to beat.