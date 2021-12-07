In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are looking for a tablet with a good design, adequate power for the most popular tasks, and a good price, here is a good opportunity.

The realme company enters the tablet market with the new realme pad. It has just come out in Spain, but it is already with up a 22% discount.

Get hold of the realme pad tablet with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage with 56 euros discount. It only costs 198.80 euros. The version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage is only 249.99 euros. Sold and shipped free by Amazon in one day.

It is a tablet with a metallic casing and an ultra-thin design, only 6.9 mm thick. Has a 10.4-inch screen with 2,000 x 1,200 pixel resolution.

10.4-inch tablet with Dolby Atmos speakers, 64 or 128 GB of storage and power to play, browse or use it to produce content.

Have 4 Dolby Atmos speakers to enhance immersive audio when watching movies or playing video games.

Has various ways to protect eyesight: reading mode, dark mode, night mode, and an eye comfort mode to reduce eyestrain.

The processor used is the MediaTek Helio G80 8-core, with 4 or 6 GB of RAM, depending on the model you choose, and 64 or 128 GB of storage.

This is a mid-range tablet, ideal for everyday tasks: watch series and movies, browse, social networks, and all kinds of apps, including not too demanding games.

The tablet realme pad It has ac WiFi, Bluetooth, and a 7,100 mAh battery that lasts all day.

Also has an 8 Mpix ultra-wide-angle front camera, ideal for video calls.

Has fast charging at 18W via USB Type C, and reverse charging. Comes with Android 11 of fabric.

Get hold of the realme pad tablet with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage with 56 euros discount. It only costs 198.80 euros. The version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage is only 249.99 euros. Sold and shipped free by Amazon in one day.

