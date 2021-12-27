Hardware Director Todd Holmdahl explains the real cause of the Xbox 360’s famous “red ring of death,” one of the most famous console errors in history.

The Power On documentary series is a great way to celebrate the Xbox 20th Anniversary. In its different episodes we can know unpublished anecdotes and hidden details that we did not know about the history of the brand.

For example, we recently learned that GTA 3 was almost exclusive to the first Xbox, or that the Lionhead shutdown is one of the most traumatic mistakes in Microsoft’s history. And watch out who comes …

Do you remember the red ring of death? East famous xbox 360 bug It affected millions of gamers, putting their consoles on hold and causing serious financial losses for the Redmond company.

In the fifth episode of Power On (specially dedicated to this error), we can find out the real cause of the Xbox 360 red ring. And no, it was not due to a cooling problem, as we were led to believe in its day.

Contrary to the statements of Leo del Castillo (who claimed that it was due to an overheating error), the hardware director Todd Holmdahl has revealed the real motive.

High Xbox 360 temperatures were never a problem. Rather the complete opposite. And it is that the red ring of death was a consequence of the high contrast between hot and cold inside the console.

In his own words, Holmdahl reveals that the red ring was appearing because Xbox 360 went from hot to cold too often. The console was not ready for these variations in such a short time, basically.

In other words, Xbox 360 suffered a kind of ” stress ” (not overheating), because internal connectors were deteriorating with every change in temperature.

“All these people loved to play video games, so they would turn the console one on and off, and when you turn it on and off, it causes all kinds of stress.”

You already know that Microsoft repaired all affected Xbox 360 100% free, and this meant millionaire losses in the company. But nevertheless, the work of Steve Ballmer (CEO of Microsoft) was able to save Xbox from bankruptcy.

“When we looked at the cost of repairs, the lost sales that we took into account, we had a $ 1.15 billion hole,” says Peter Moore, a former head of Xbox.

Did your Xbox 360 suffer from this famous red ring of death? Did you know the cause of this famous error? The truth is that nothing is what it seems, and thanks to the Power On series we can discover hidden details that we had never suspected.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Ángel Morán Santiago.