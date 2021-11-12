In this article we will be looking at the reason for which the Houston Rockets player, Johnn wall may pass the year sitting on the NBA.

It’s a shame what’s going on with John Wall, who may not be the player he once was, but he’s still more than capable of helping multiple teams. Instead, it is effectively a healthy scratch in every Houston Rockets game; a Did not play, organizational decision. Wall and the Rockets want the same thing: a trade that will put Wall in a position to contribute elsewhere while Houston gives Houston an asset or two.

Unfortunately, there is a $ 92 million roadblock for that to happen. That’s what Wall is owed this season and next (he’s making $ 44.3 million this year and 100 percent are going to pick up his player option of $ 47.4 million for next season). Few teams have the ability, or the interest, to take on that kind of salary, let alone for a player who brings a sub-All-Star impact with a bright red flag injury history.

The simplest solution would be for Wall and the Rockets to agree to a contract purchase number, but Wall has shown no interest in that. He wants your money. All of it. And so, in the absence of a buy or trade, Wall could be on the sidelines for a while. On Wednesday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said it was “increasingly likely” that Wall will not play this entire season.

“There are no plans for John Wall to play for the Rockets. [esta temporada]. It is increasingly likely that John Wall will not play anywhere in the NBA this season, ”Wojnarowski reported. “The cost of his contract right now is too prohibitive.”

Wall has dealt with chronic knee problems for the latter part of his career. In 2019, his Achilles tendon ruptured. He missed the entire 2019-20 season after playing just 32 games the previous season. He hasn’t played more than half of a full regular-season schedule since 2016-17.

Last December, Wall was traded from Washington to Houston in exchange for Russell Westbrook. He played 40 games for Houston last season and it was pretty decent, all things considered. He averaged more than 20 points and just under seven assists. His shooting has never been a strength, and he was again a low-percentage shooter with 40 percent from the field and 31 percent of 3 for Houston.

Wall is one of the highest paid players in the NBA and his numbers on the court do not justify that, nor his popularity, which is why some teams, no matter how much they want to make a change for their services, in the end they walk away, others do not even approach.