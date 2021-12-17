12/17/2021 at 14:09 CET

Ana I. Montañez

A study by Catalan scientists has found that people living in large cities with high levels of air pollution may be more vulnerable to Covid in its “most serious and lethal” form.

The levels of pollution that the air in large cities supports is linked to the quality of life of citizens, who coexist alongside road traffic and industrial activity, two important sources of greenhouse gas emissions and suspended particles.

Chronic diseases arise from this coexistence between the population and environmental pollution., such as ischemic heart disease, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or cerebrovascular accidents, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which also warns of the weakening of the immune response and the oxygenation capacity of the blood.

In the context of the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic, a study led by the TecnoATox research group of the Rovira i Virgili University (URV) and the Pere Virgili Health Research Institute (IISPV) has shown that long exposure to polluted air is “decisive & rdquor; in the evolution of Covid-19, generating an increase in the severity and mortality of this disease respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The research, published in the journal ScienceDirect, concludes that those infected who live in an environment with a presence of suspended particles (PM10) – between 2.5 and 10 micrometers in diameter – that is above the maximum threshold established by the who are more vulnerable to suffering from Covid-19 in its “most serious and lethal form & rdquor;.

Thus, it was detected that an increase of one microgram per cubic meter in chronic exposure to PM10 particles increases the number of patients suffering from Covid-19 more seriously by 3% and increases deaths by 2.68%.

The research, led by Montse Marqués, researcher from the Department of Basic Medical Sciences of the URV, also found that the evolution of the disease caused by Sars-CoV-2 is dependent on the degree of exposure to these particles in suspension, instead of the chronic pathologies that the individual may suffer, such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension or hypercholesterolemia, considered as risk factors against infection by this coronavirus along with other aspects such as age or sex.

All these variables are considered as “insufficient & rdquor; to explain why some people are asymptomatic after being infected while in other cases, the contagion ends up causing death.

In fact, given the unpredictability of Covid-19, the clinical history of the infected person is the main tool with which health professionals can predict whether they will experience a favorable development or, on the contrary, have the possibility of encountering complications.

Monitor the background for contamination

For this reason, after these findings, the researcher Montse Marquès highlights “the the need for the medical community, when caring for patients with Covid-19, to pay attention to chronic exposure to environmental pollutants toxic, such as particulate matter in this case, if the disease is to be adequately predicted & rdquor ;.

From the URV they defend that this work “opens the door to investigate the role of contamination in other respiratory viruses, such as influenza & rdquor; and reiterate the importance of “reviewing and updating the PM10 thresholds established by WHO and world legislators to protect the health of the population & rdquor ;.

To carry out the study, The researchers analyzed the clinical data of 2,112 patients admitted to 15 hospitals in Catalonia -among them the Hospital del Mar and the Hospital Universitari Vall d’Hebron- in addition to the levels of PM10 and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) registered by the cabins of the Atmospheric Pollution Surveillance and Forecast Network since January 1 2014 through March 13, 2020.

On the other hand, in the conclusions of the study, the researchers call on the World Health Organization itself, the European Union and the United States to update the current limits for concentrations of particulate matter and tighten the directives.

“Our results show that the current concentration of PM10 set by the WHO at 20 micrograms per cubic meter, the standard air quality established by Directive 2008/50 / EU at 40 micrograms per cubic meter and that of the US-EPA at 50 micrograms, they are not safe. Long-term exposure to these concentrations has been shown to likely facilitate the development of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, ”they say.