Many have been the questions after the agreement for 2022 between Los angeles dodgers and free agent Andrew Heany, who will join the Angelenos after agreeing to a one-season contract and $ 8 million in MLB pay.

In social networks hundreds of reactions have arisen without explaining the reason for the agreement, for a pitcher who in 2021 along with the New York Yankees, was as bad as his ERA of 5.83, his ERA independent of the defense of 4.85, as well as his low rate of only 67.4% of runners did not end up scoring.

Something important to take into account as one of the most important reasons why being hired is because of their availability in the market as a left-handed pitcher in the Major Leagues, at the same time the age of the most left-handed in the market. With the exception of Eduardo Rodríguez and Carlos Rodón, all the left-handers in the market surpass the 30-year-old barrier, just like Heaney is already 30 years old exactly.

Although, in a group that are located players with serious injury processes recently, ranging from Clayton Kershaw, Danny Duffy, James Paxton or Cole Hamels; while others reaching the barrier of low performance in their careers as in cases such as José Quintana, Rich Hill or John Lester.

His repertoire of pitches also helps him, who has a prodigious curve, so much so that against this pitch he was hit for an average of .196 in all of 2021, while putting out with 35.1% of swings against his curve that ended up being fanned, sporting the great turning speed (RPM) of 2571. It also throws a four-seam fastball at 92 miles per hour and shift, so you could bet on a good combination.

The best thing behind Andrew Heavy is how punchy and controlled he can be, who during 2021 had a strikeout rate of 26.9%, while only 7.3% walked, achieving the great differential in his strikeout rate per base per 19.5% balls.

As he dominates his rivals it also results in another positive point and on which to bet. In 2021, 44.8% of the contacts against him were elevated (fly’s), while another 33.1% were rolled, this could be of great positivity for the pitcher, as long as he reduces his 22.1% of contacts in line form in the same way. , which end up hurting too much, especially when it is launched at Yankee Stadium as a local stadium.

His control of the strike zone should be called to be his greatest goal, who in 2021 only produced 35.7% of swings outside the strike zone, while inside they swung 68.0% of their pitches, here the clear results that within the strike zone in 2021 he had an 81.1% contact rate against pitches in the zone.

A great mirror to look at for a long time has Andrew Heavy in Rubbie Ray, today one of the top Cy Young candidates for the American League. Ray had the same frequencies and problems with his contacts against between highs, rolls and lines, at the same time as a high rate of contacts in the strike zone, although always being a great strikeout.

With this example present and all the beneficial in Heavy’s talent that the Dodgers could have great results, it ends in simply waiting for him to get out of chocolate or end up being mud. Either they hit it, or it goes badly for them.