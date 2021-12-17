It was in July 1994 when the actors and singers Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo joined their lives in a ceremony worthy of any fairy tale, which was even televised.

Since then, the couple has formed a beautiful family with their five children, who have become very popular on social networks for their great physical attractiveness.

And it is that the daughters of the couple inherited the good genes from their mother, who has also shown to be very young and even pass for a sister of her own daughters.

However, the oldest of the couple decided to separate from her parents and move to Europe, something that tore the hearts of her parents but it was for a very important reason.

It was since last May when the eldest daughter of Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo decided to follow her dreams and move to Madrid, these after she started working with a fashion brand.

The only 22-year-old influencer has surprised everyone through her social networks with her great passion for fashion and makeup, which is why Europe was the destination to go after her dreams.

And it is that Alejandra, has remained very active in social networks, but in her latest publications she worried her more than 400 thousand followers by publishing images from a hospital bed.

Alejandra Capetillo is admitted

The young woman had to be immediately transferred to a hospital in the Spanish capital, after a friend suggested it and she spoke with her parents by phone and shared that she was not feeling well.

Through his InstaStories, how was everything he experienced before his arrival at the hospital:

“It was out of nowhere … The joke is that I went to an event and it was fine and out of nowhere, at night, I began to feel cold in my bones, from my feet to my back, I began to feel frozen cold. The bone started to hurt and I said: ‘Something is happening’, “said the young woman.

The young woman shared the story from the hospital. Photo: IG /

alecapetilloga

It should be noted that for a moment Ale Capetillo came to think that it was only because he had not eaten anything, so he went to dinner with a friend but continued to feel bad.

“It was really chills … It hurt to move from the cold that I started to have. Every time I was climbing more. I got home and realized that it was not normal. I checked my temperature and said ‘this is fever’. Said and In fact, it was 39º C, I was melting, “he said.

Despite her phobia of doctors, her parents told her to go immediately to the hospital, something she wanted to avoid being so far from her family.

It should be noted that the first thing they thought was that he had been infected with COVID-19 again, since it was in January 2021 when he first got the virus, but the test came back negative.

