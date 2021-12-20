.

Alicia Machado has a thousand reasons to celebrate and that is exactly what she is doing. Since coming out as the winner of the Telemundo reality show “La Casa de los Famosos,” the 45-year-old Venezuelan has been happy and grateful for having won so many battles in life.

Her renewed appearance – which according to her testimony is due to a great discipline to exercise and eat healthy – and new professional projects, she is resplendent. In each of her presentations, she has captured the eyes with the outfits and attitude of a whole Miss Universe.

“GRATEFUL, that’s how I feel. Darling, loved and valued. Thanks for helping me build a new version of myself! #LaCasaDeLosFamosos. I promise you that we will have great news to share with you before the end of the year in the professional field. We are already working on the launch of my official website with my perfume, my makeup palette and a thousand other things, and in January the expected premiere of my monologue. LOVE THEM, ”he wrote, anticipating what appears to be a future crop of hits.

And although her romance with her former prison partner Roberto Romano did not last, the beauty queen made it clear that she feels happier and more empowered than ever.

“True female empowerment is in our actions more than in our words. Knowing how to discern what we want and need in our lives is decisive. Be careful 2022 that I go with everything, more sure of myself than ever, grateful for the love of my audience, single, with an armored and vaccinated heart. Let nothing stop us! “, She wrote after announcing in a very subtle way that her romance with the 59-year-old actor had come to an end.

Her slender figure and all the affection that her loyal audience expresses her every day have raised the self-esteem of the television presenter, who declares that she feels beautiful and willing to continue fighting.

It should be remembered that Machado is a true warrior, since she has defeated breast cancer twice: first in 2013, and then in 2019, when she was forced to undergo a new treatment after the dreaded disease reappeared in her organism.

“When for no reason or reason you feel beautiful! Good night to my Malicious lovers! My energy continues in the rebirth that comes with turning one more year or one less year to leave behind what made you lethargic. Happy birthday to me, ”he wrote to his more than 1.8 million Instagram followers.

For now, Machado is focused on sharing with her loved ones and succeeding in the next premiere of her Monologue Yo si soy Kbn @, which will take her to Houston, New York and Puerto Rico as of January 29.

“Good Morning. Backwards or to gain momentum… I keep studying and studying for the premiere of my monologue #YoSiSoyArrecha #YoSiSoyCabrona ”, he posted.

And of course, the centerpiece of all her happiness today is her 11-year-old daughter Dinorah Valentina, who has accompanied her on her various engagements.

“You are my light, my ground wire. My daughter I am so proud of you. Love you. My daughter always together, we are invincible! ”, Were the tender words that he dedicated to her.

In short, the Venezuelan has become an example of self-improvement.