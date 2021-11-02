One of the latest updates allows us to protect our privacy a little more and that has made Facebook suffer. It seems that knowing our location is very important to them.

When the firmware of the iPhone phones was updated in April, a message began to appear on these devices when we entered certain applications. Part of the update had to do with the change in Apple’s privacy policies and it seems that other companies do not feel so good.

This message offers us the option to allow applications to know our location. If we want an application not to know where we are, we will only have to choose that option in the pop-up.

As simple as that, we will prevent them from knowing our location. It is an option that protects our privacy, but Facebook has not done well at all. Because of this function, they are losing millions of dollars.

To be exact, keeping users from revealing their location when entering Facebook cost them $ 10 billion this year. According to Mark Zuckerberg’s social network, this function harms small businesses.

By knowing your location, Facebook could serve you advertisements for brands or stores that are near you.

Being able to offer these ads is what gives them benefits and by not being able to do it, they do not get the money they had planned.

YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat and even the Financial Times offer similar services by knowing the location of users. With Apple’s new policy, known as App Tracking Transparency (ATT), they would be losing part of their funding.

According to Facebook itself, they are the most affected. The size of the social network would make them lose more money by not being able to serve ads to its millions of users.

Problems just before the change

The metaverse is the future of Facebook and even WhatsApp has added Meta to its name. While Zuckerberg heads towards his idea to revolutionize the social network, you just run into trouble.

Aside from this incident for which they have lost millions of dollars, Mark Zuckerberg himself has recently lost a lot of money. It doesn’t seem like the best time for the creator of Facebook, but he is pushing ahead with his vision.