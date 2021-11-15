11/15/2021 at 02:28 CET

The last time Spain was left out of a World Cup, our country had neither democracy nor King. Waterloo had helped ABBA to win the Eurovision Song Contest. Maradona played the Evita National Games as his debut tournament in Argentine soccer. The Seat 127 was the best-selling car in Spain … If you have not yet found out the year, we are talking about 1974, when Spain He did not go to the World Cup in West Germany, chaining two editions without appearing in the best football tournament in the world since he did not qualify for the farewell of Pelé in Mexico 70 either.

Spain now has twelve consecutive participations in a World Cup, achieving a mark that is not available to manySpecifically, there are only three teams that have participated in the World Cup more times in a row. Historical such as Italy -in 2018-, France -in the early 90s-, Uruguay -in the new millennium- or England -outside the USA 94- are some examples that the regularity of Spain is worthy of study. Not surprisingly, the style change with the times, from ‘La Furia’ al ‘Tiki-Taka’ have not been noticed in a team that has always dignified the qualifying stages for the World Cup.

This time, essentially due to a superlative Sweden, ours had a worse time than expected, but finally achieved the goal by killing two birds with one stone because both Morata – the scorer of the glory goal – and Luis Enrique reconciled with a city ​​that this summer whistled both protagonists at the beginning of the Eurocup. Spain will play its twelfth World Cup in a row in Qatar 2022 and ahead we find Argentina with 13 consecutive participations, Germany with 18 and Brazil who has competed in all 22 that will join in the World Cup of the Emirate.

Spanish football has solid reasons to be satisfied placing itself in a pantheon where many never realized that we would be with such a presence. It is true that in world titles we cannot compete with the three teams that precede us on the listBut we cannot envy in the least our trajectory since the beginning of the century, having achieved a World Cup and two European Cups.

The sky seems the limit for a team that can only improve as time goes by with a hard core made up of brilliant young people like Gavi, Pedri or Ansu Fati, who should perfectly complement established stars like Busquets, Morata, Dani Olmo or Jordi Alba. Luis Enrique already took us to the semifinal of the Eurocup … Why not dream of exceeding the bar in Qatar?