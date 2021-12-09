Spider-Man: No Way Home breaks tickets presale records in Spain with more than 130,000 tickets sold in its first 24 hours.

There is very little left for Spider-Man: No Way Home to land in theaters, without a doubt the superhero movie most anticipated by fans due to the massive influx of anticipated ticket sales around the world.

The desire to see the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie In theaters they have not been long in coming and their sales are sweeping, to the point that Spider-Man No Way Home has the largest ticket pre-sale since Avengers Endgame.

In Spain we had to wait a little bit to get the tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Or rather to try, because as soon as they went on sale yesterday, numerous movie theaters ended up collapsing before the avalanche of fans to acquire their ticket.

Despite the fact that there were many complaints about these collapses, cinema chains such as Kinépolis were with philosophy and humor the collapse of their website during the pre-sale of tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home, bringing a smile to fans with a sense of humor. who have not yet been able to acquire their precious ticket.

And, of course, these collapses indicate that there are many people interested in seeing the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which implies a very good box office collection before even its premiere in theaters.

In Spain, the response from fans has been such that tickets presale records have been broken, reaching over 130,000 tickets sold only during the first 24 hours after they were put on sale. Amazing!

Undoubtedly one of the reasons why fans want so much to see Spider-Man: No Way Home It is to be confirmed if the rumors circulating about the possible return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield is (or not) true.

For now, what is clear is that villains from previous Spider-Man film sagas will be back, taking for example the Doctor Octopus by Alfred Molina, to the Green Goblin by Willem Dafoe or to Jamie Foxx Electro.

The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in theaters on December 17, 2021. Meanwhile, here we leave you all the Spider-Man movies ordered from worst to best according to the critics.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by José Carlos Pozo.