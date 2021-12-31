12/31/2021 at 10:00 CET

Pablo Javier Piacente

Scientists from different countries successfully extracted ancient DNA from a collection of sediment blocks prepared 40 years ago, from archaeological sites in Africa, Asia, Europe and North America that concentrate an important part of the most remote past of the Earth.

Research carried out at the Max Planck Institute, with the collaboration of specialists from other academic centers in Germany, Australia, Portugal and Russia, made possible the ancient DNA recovery of sediments extracted four decades ago from important archaeological sites distributed throughout the planet. The information obtained will reveal data unknown until today of the oldest human and animal populations.

According to a press release, the recovery of ancient human and fauna DNA from sediments offers new and exciting opportunities to investigate the geographical and temporal distribution of ancient humans and other organisms, in areas where their skeletal remains are rare or absent.

It is worth remembering that deoxyribonucleic acid, known mostly by the acronym DNA, is an acid that contains the genetic instructions used in the development and functioning of all living organisms, as well as some viruses. At the same time, it is responsible for hereditary transmission.

A new window to the past

Ancient DNA analysis preserved in sediments It is an emerging technology that allows detecting the past presence of humans and other animals in areas of archaeological significance. A sediment is a solid material accumulated on the surface of the Earth, derived from actions related to multiple phenomena and processes that impact the environment.

The sediments they can remain stable for long periods, even millions of years, until they consolidate into rocks: in this way, they offer an excellent opportunity to obtain data from the remote past of the planet. However, until a few years ago the sediments in which archaeological finds are embedded were considered unimportant by-products of excavations.

Thanks to the development of new technologies, it has been shown that sediments can contain ancient biomolecules, including DNA. Consequently, they have gone from being a secondary element to a main component of the investigations, even allowing the revaluation of archaeological areas from which all possible information had supposedly already been extracted.

With a small bucket of sediment

Now, the new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) shows the recovery of ancient DNA from areas of great historical value, located in Africa, Asia, Europe and North America. The intact sediment blocks, which had been removed from archaeological sites decades ago, were taken to the laboratory and divided into sections, in order to obtain microscopic images and perform genetic analysis.

The potential of this technique promises great future discoveries. For example, the research leader, Diiendo Massilani, was able to recover substantial amounts of Neanderthal DNA from a few milligrams of sediment extracted from Denisova Cave, a site located in the Altai Mountains of south-central Siberia. The area is of vital importance, since Denisova man was identified in 2010 in that cave, a species of ancient hominid that came to light through DNA analysis of bone remains.

The material analyzed on this occasion was enough for Massilani to identify the sex of the Neanderthals who left their DNA in that area. In addition, he was able to show that these individuals were related to a Neanderthal whose genome was previously reconstructed. According to experts, with this new approach it will be possible in the future analyze DNA of a large number of ancient humans, from a small cube of solidified sediment.

Reference

Microstratigraphic preservation of ancient faunal and hominin DNA in Pleistocene cave sediments. Saying Massilani et al. PNAS (2021). DOI: http: //dx.doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2113666118