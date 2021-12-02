Updated on Thursday, 2 December 2021 – 13:33

Companies with less than 10 employees sell 2% less than in the last quarter of 2019 compared to the average turnover in their sector.

Closed premises in Madrid.JM CADENAS

The economic recovery after the hit caused by the coronavirus pandemic has opened a gap between companies based on their size. And they lose, once again, SMEs and micro-enterprises with less than 50 employees. An analysis by the Bank of Spain From its financial information, it concludes that smaller companies have lost market share in the last year to their larger competitors in the same industry.

Specifically, their study certifies that companies with less than 10 workers sell 2% less than in the last quarter of 2019 compared to the average turnover in its sector. The situation is worrying because this figure has risen in the last year, that is, the blow has been double: they lost sales share in 2020 in full impact of Covid and they are doing so at a higher rate in 2021 during the recovery phase.

Behind these differences is the ability to cope with the crisis on the part of both companies. Although the blow linked to the restrictions was similar for all of them, their financial situation was key when it came to accessing liquidity with which to alleviate the strong drop in sales and invest to adapt their businesses to the new scenario.

“It has been verified that the differences observed between the variations in sales in micro and small companies, with respect to the other two groups of companies, are statistically significant,” warns the supervisor in his analysis. The differential is much wider in specific sectors such as hospitality, explain sources from the General Directorate of Economy and Statistics of the Bank of Spain.

The main conclusion of the study is that the current account and the financial position of companies has improved remarkably compared to the year 2020, when many had to see their activity paralyzed and the average turnover plunged 14.3%, the largest drop in the historical series.

This loss of income was not fully compensated by cost savings, despite the fact that the workforce and intermediate purchases were strongly reduced, which implied a deterioration in the level of profitability of the companies due to the decrease in their profits.

The blow was not the same for all companies. The loss of turnover was more intense in sectors such as the hospitality industry and, by size, in the case of SMEs. The latter suffered a decline of 10.6%, compared to 6.7% in the case of large companies.

Along the same lines, the recovery of companies is also going by neighborhoods. A large part of the sectors has already recovered their sales compared to the year before the pandemic, but precisely in businesses related to restoration, sales continued to be 3 until last September.0% lower than those registered before the pandemic.

“In any case, the Gross Added Value (GVA) of the companies as a whole in the first three quarters of the current year was still 13.8% below the levels observed during the same period of 2019”, warns the Bank of Spain. In the same way, the ordinary net result of the group of companies between the months of January and September 2021 is still 40% lower than that of the same period two years ago.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Spain – Argentina, live Real Madrid – Athletic Bilbao, live