The reactivation of the economy brought the number of employed persons above 20 million in the third quarter, above the levels of 2008. The employment rate fell to 14.57%

The advance of the vaccination campaign and the relaxation of restrictions imposed for health reasons boosted employment in the third quarter of the year. According to data from the Active Population Survey (EPA) prepared by the INE, the number of employed persons in the labor market recovered to more than 20 million, thus exceeding the level it had in 2008.

The labor market drags in this recovery important factors that qualify the final result. Employment in the private sector, which is the one that accounted for practically all the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, increased by 314,800 people between July and September, increasing by 4.46% and standing at 16,547,000. This number must include, for example, the more than 200,000 people who remained affected by the temporary job recovery files (ERTE), a situation that places these workers in the category of employed despite their inactivity.

Meanwhile, public employment grew by 44,500 people, 4.40%, to 3,484,000 workers, staying at the record levels that have been setting with the pandemic. In the last 12 months, employment has increased by 707,200 people in the private sector and by 146,900 in the public.

The number of unemployed fell by 127,100 people during the third quarter of the year, so that the total number of people in work and without work stood at 3,416,700 and the unemployment rate was reduced from 15.26% to 14, 57% in just one quarter.

The activities that have boosted employment the most in recent months have been led by the service sector, which increased the number of employed persons by 377,000 and, remotely, by industry, which grew by 63,000 workers. If the period of the last 12 months is taken as a reference – with the Covid crisis as a starting point – the weight of the service sector in the increase in employed is overwhelming. The occupation gained by activities related to tourism or hospitality has been, in terms of volume of workers, 17 times higher than the next sector, which has been construction.

Consequently, the territories where the tourism industry has a greater weight in the economy (Catalonia, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands) were the most benefited in absolute terms. That is, temporary employment is the predominant note in new salaried jobs. If their total number grew by 409,100, those with permanent contracts increased by 145,000 against those with temporary contracts, which increased by 264,200. Thus, the temporary employment rate increased 96 cents, to 26.02%. In the last year, permanent employment has increased by 300,700 people and temporary employment by 507,800. In the area of ​​self-employed workers, it fell by 49,600 people in quarterly variation.

By age group, the greatest decrease in unemployment in the last quarter occurred among people aged 25 to 54 (-119,500). It also decreased among young people aged 20 to 24 (-58,600) and among those aged 16 to 19 (-14,500). In contrast, the number of unemployed rose by 65,500 among those aged 55 and over.

The return of mobility and the expansion of capacity and other measures that have softened the health prevention measures have led to the return of workers to the office. The number of employed people who teleworked from their homes for more than half of the days fell in the third quarter of the year to 1,596,500 or 8% of the total, down from 9.4% in the previous quarter and in the 10th. 3% of the third quarter of 2020.

