CSAR URRUTIA

Madrid

Updated on Tuesday, 2 November 2021 – 05:55

The Government “resets” the negotiations, amid a division that forces PSOE and UP to agree beforehand. They start from distant ideological positions, more or less complicit with CCOO and UGT

Nadia Calvio and Yolanda Daz.CHEMA MOYAEFEPoltica Sánchez’s partners rebel for lowering the labor reform to change only “some things” and the PP warns that “European funds are at stake”

The 2022 labor reform it is much more than a clash between partners in a coalition government. The political noise covers up what is truly important: if the new legal framework will be able to untie the knot that for decades has prevented the Spanish labor market from being normal, in the sense that, to the challenges facing the future of work today (disappearance of professions, youth employment, employability of those over 55, productivity, quality of jobs, training, wages, transition from unemployment to activity …) do not add other endemics that make everything more difficult.

Added to the complexity of the process is the government’s new methodology. From next tuesday the ministries of Economic Affairs and Social SecurityHe will discuss -before and after the meetings with the social agents- with the Job the changes proposed by the Government on the new labor framework. The tripartite dialogue has become quadripartite and makes companies and unions fear the delay of the process. More negotiators, more demands, exchange of concessions and red lines.

The starting point is the labor reform promoted by Mariano Rajoy in February 2012 on another previous Jos Luis Rodrguez Zapatero in 2010. Its repeal is a mantra repeated by the CCOO and UGT, supported by the promise of the PSOE that same year to overthrow it as soon as they reached the Government. The Active Population Survey on which the then Minister of Employment relied, Fatima Bez to promote it reflected an unemployment of 5,273,600 people that had increased by 295,300 in just three months to bring the rate up to 22.85%. One out of every two young people under the age of 25 could not work and the temporary employment rate was 25%, similar to the current one.

The text introduced important changes to make the market more flexible. In the midst of a great recession, in 2013, the unemployment rate climbed to its all-time high, 26.9%. Almost a decade later, it is discussed to repeal it in full recovery from a second crisis that, thanks to the ERTE, has contained unemployment in 3.47 million workers, a rate of 14.75% and youth unemployment of 31%.

However, Spain remains at the forefront of Europe as an example of an ineffective labor market. Last Wednesday, none of those attending the meeting with the Secretary of State Joaqun Prez Rey admitted to having red lines. But these negotiations are like this: there are no red lines until they appear.

Modernize or repeal?

The transformation of the tripartite dialogue into a quadripartite dialogue puts on the negotiating table the need for a prior agreement between PSOE and Podemos that unifies the Government’s proposal. Although so far the discussion between Calvio and Vice President Daz may seem semantic, the shock of recent weeks makes it clear that it is not. If Daz applies the pacta sunt servanda of the United We Can program in 2019, it has a clear red line. It cannot admit that the modernization that Calvio defends leaves in place some labor reforms that were “written at the dictation of the troika and with the approval of the CEOE and the Circle of Entrepreneurs.”

The person in charge of Economic Affairs, for her part, must ensure that the return of higher union participation quotas in the working conditions of the companies does not reduce flexibility to the market. Changes rather than derogations. That is why his proposal aims to concentrate the negotiation on a new Workers’ Statute.

Agreements and collective bargaining

Among the novelties of the draft thatUGT and CCOOwant to save after the arrival of Calvio, highlights the recovery of the preponderant role of sectoral agreements over company agreements. With the new text, the sectoral agreements will set a salary floor that companies will not be able to exceed. Also the ultra-activity of expired agreements – maximum period of validity in case of disagreement – was limited to one year.

For unions, reversing all these conditions is essential if they want to regain a relevant role at the social level. Right now, for example, the UGT admits that it lacks the strength to negotiate salary increases and that is why they are turning to achieve an increasingly higher SMI through the government decree.

Outsourcing

Outsourcing is identified by unions as one of the main causes of the precariousness of thousands of workers. The translation into text is to introduce a series of limitations that make this practice more expensive and subject to controls. For businesses, however, this is a very sensitive issue. It affects the construction sectors, which even has its own sectoral law on subcontracting, metal, cleaning, dependency, security, gardening …

The limits to this mode of organization are seen in companies as the bad practices of a minority becoming a threat to the business structure of the rest. For small and medium-sized companies that make up 99% of the business fabricThis is a matter in which the broad brush proposed by the Government is not worth it.

Temporality

“The employment contract is presumed to be concluded for an indefinite time.” The Spanish labor market has become a case to study in developed economies due to its excess of temporality. The abuse is so widespread that the Public Administration is, by far, the one that most resorts to a type of hiring that the European Commission encourages to cut back.

More than one30% of public employees, around one million, are bound by these contracts. Now, in the last proposal, the Government put on the table a limit of 15% of temporary hires in relation to the total workforce, something that the CEOE president, Antonio Garamendi, considered practically nonsense. He came to speak of a Marxist labor reform project, a qualifier that is not difficult to link to Yolanda Daz, a member of the PCE.

The companies defend that the temporality, by itself, responds to the nature of many businesses and that making a clean sweep as the draft intends would mean solving a problem politically by transferring it to the companies and also to the workers.

The ERTE

In the labor reform proposed by the Government there is a more than relevant novelty that is called Employment Stability Mechanism. It is an extension of what Yolanda Daz boasts as one of her greatest successes, which has been the deployment of the ERTEs. One of the most annoying ministries with deciding its exclusive model has been Social Security and its minister, Jos Luis Escriv, who is the one who has designed the exoneration tables in the contributions that companies pay for workers. The tool aims to give employers an alternative to dismissal, the costs of which were lowered by the 2012 reform. It is not one of the areas that can generate the greatest tensions except for the aspect of its financing. The reform of Rajoy supposed a reduction in the Severance pay that are not in question now.

