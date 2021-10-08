The Redmi Note 11 series is on its way and rumors already advance us some of its possible details. If this information is correct, the most advanced model of the family will have one of the distinctive characteristics of the Xiaomi 11T Pro.

The Redmi Note family is one of the Xiaomi mobile series most appreciated by users. It offers mid-range smartphones with an excellent value for money, which is why many people choose the terminals of this series.

Let’s not forget that the Redmi Note 8 is one of the Xiaomi phones that has had the most success in recent times. It hit the market in the summer of 2019 and has since accumulated more than 25 million units sold worldwide. So much so that, last May, the company decided to launch an updated version of its best seller, called Redmi Note 8 2021.

Another proof of the success of this series is found on Amazon. Right now, the Redmi Note 9 is the best-selling mobile in Spain, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro occupies the fifth position in the ranking.

The new generation of this family is on the way and, if the rumors are correct, it will have one of the top features of the Xiaomi 11T Pro. We are talking about the spectacular fast charging at 120 W, which could come in the Redmi Note 11 Pro or the Redmi Note 11 Pro Max.

With Snapdragon 888 and charging at 120W, this mobile is a real beast at all levels, although its price is lower than other high-end mobiles.

At least that is what the popular Chinese leader Digital Chat Station affirms, which assures in its Weibo profile that the most advanced model in the Redmi Note 11 series will support charging powers of up to 120 W.

In testing, this feature of the Xiaomi 11T Pro has astonished our Business Insider colleagues, as it allows 40% of the battery to be charged in just 5 minutes and 100% in just 25 minutes if it is turned on.

Fast charging is one of the most important features of mobile phones in 2021. Let’s see how it works, the different types that exist, and what are their pros and cons.

Apart from fast charging, this leaker has also anticipated other possible features of the Redmi Note 11 series. He points out that the more advanced versions could mount the Snapdragon 778G processor and a 144 Hz screen.

Now we can only wait to see if these rumors are correct. There is no presentation date for the Redmi Note 11 series yet, though It is said to be released in early 2022.