Communities must define the bulk of the action, which will lead to possible comparative grievances and even recourse to justice.

The massive regulation of internships that the Government is going to carry out will be developed by each area of ​​the Administration and, if it is taken into account that a good part of those workers who accumulate more than five years in the same position do so in the autonomous area The result is that the bulk of the process will be developed by the communities. And that, therefore, there will be 17 different models with all that this entails in terms of equity, comparative torts and even restrictions.

The objective of Public Function is that all of those interim who remain, uninterruptedly, in their post since January 1, 2016, become civil servants, and for this reason the obligation to pass an opposition has been eliminated but there will be a competition. In the Ministry directed by Mara Jess Montero, they insist that they will not be ad hoc tests and that they will be open to other candidates, although sources familiar with the process do believe that they will be very aimed at the interns in that position being the ones who effectively get the job. place and that, in any case, it will be the communities that will have the final decision of how the contest will be. This means that in some it may be much less demanding than in others, that the assessment of the co-official languages ​​may differ and that, ultimately, thehe possible breach of the principle of equity may lead to appeals before the courts.

Another complex point in the process will be the regulation in two very specific areas and in which there is a very high temporality, that is, in which the process is especially necessary: Education and Health. The concatenation of contracts is very common, see the case of teachers who every year or a few years change schools or even places, with which many would be in danger of not meeting the condition of remaining in the same position uninterruptedly. And something very similar happens with janitors or toilets.

All these difficulties, moreover, add to the doubts about the constitutionality of the measure. To obtain a position as an official of the Public Administration, it is essential to have passed an opposition, a step that, as has already been pointed out, will be eliminated. Only once, when there was a massive transfer of competences to the communities, was it accepted that this exam was not passed, given the exceptional nature of the moment. However, Catalonia and Navarra tried to carry out a second regulation and the courts rejected it because, in their opinion, this exceptionality is no longer met.

Thus, the Government is already maneuvering before the possibility of an unconstitutionality appeal being presented, something that very possibly Vox will do, and refines the wording of the standard with the intention of highlighting this exceptional situation.

Dialogue with the unions

On the other hand, the Government has reactivated the dialogue with the unions to negotiate labor improvements aimed at public workers and civil servants. The Secretary of State for Public Function conveys to us her commitment to set the next dates a meeting calendar in which to deal with those issues that imply an improvement in the working conditions of the personnel at the service of the public administrations, informed yesterday the Central Trade Union Independent and Officials (CSIF).

This same union has presented to the parliamentary groups a battery of amendments to the draft budgets, including a 3.5% salary increase for 2022, also setting an automatic salary revision clause linked to the interannual rate of income. GDP effective January 1, 2022.

