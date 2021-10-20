10/20/2021 at 4:09 AM CEST

The former Peru women’s soccer coach Doriva Bueno He confessed this Tuesday that he maintains a sentimental relationship with the player María José ‘Maca’ López, but denied that he had used this link to benefit her in the calls and in different technical decisions. Bueno dissociated himself from the national team after the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) terminated his contract last week, after being investigated after the complaints presented by Alianza Lima players Adriana Lúcar and Myriam Tristán, who left the last concentration in protest. “I am with her, but that does not indicate that it has benefited the girl or that she has been in the calls for being with me. That she said that bothered me because it is not the truth,” Bueno said on Peruvian radio Ovación. “I am responsible for my personal life and it is separated from my professional life. My professional life is evaluated by the Federation but I never mixed my professional life with my personal one,” added the coach.

The Brazilian coach considered that ‘Maca’, who plays for the Brazilian Botafogo, “is a player who has capacity and has shown it, she has been in the national team before.” Bueno was confirmed in his position that Lúcar and Tristán did not want to travel with the rest of the national team to Ecuador to play two friendly matches because they were disagreeing with the numbers assigned to them. “They wanted to have the same numbers that they have in their clubs but the quality of an athlete is not in the number on the jersey,” insisted the coach. “It is a pity that the girls took that type of behavior. They did not think a bit about women’s football. It makes me very sad because they are two athletes to whom I opened the door in the national team,” he added. The two soccer players rejected at the time that their decision to leave the Peruvian concentration the same day that the team traveled to Ecuador was treated by the numbers, and that the discomfort was for a greater reason than at the time they preferred not to reveal.

For ex-coach Vivian Ayres, who was in charge of the Peruvian team before Bueno, the complaint from the numbers “was the last straw.” “He made a mistake in his decisions, number 11 belonged to Myriam and ‘Maca’ was wearing it, and it could have been the last straw. It is a very delicate subject and in the end this has cost him his position,” “said Ayres to Ovation. “Many criticized that she was in no condition to be playing for a national team. One can understand that he may like it but the issue is that it is already speculated why it is summoned if it has not done the merits, “he added.

Since October 15, the Peruvian women’s team is temporarily in the hands of Conrad Flores, a member of the FPF technical team, who must decide who will assume the position definitively.