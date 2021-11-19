

The number of reported disappearances between January and April 2021 soared by approximately 112%.

Photo: Ralph Freso / .

The remains of the young Salvadoran soccer player Jimena Ramirez Granados, who had been missing for about a month and was found dead, were buried this Friday in the La Bermeja Cemetery, in San Salvador.

The 21-year-old girl’s funeral was attended by her relatives, fellow soccer players from different teams in the women’s major league, and friends.

The assistants placed offerings and flower arrangements in the coffin and carried photographs of the young woman, whose case, like that of the disappearance of two brothers, has caused alarm among citizens.

Family members are watching today the remains of Jimena Ramírez Granados, the young soccer player who disappeared in Santa Tecla on October 24.

Photos: LPG / J. Cardona. pic.twitter.com/J8Lor3Spaj – La Prensa Gráfica (@prensagrafica) November 19, 2021

Ramírez Granados, who was part of the professional clubs Sonsonate, Atlético Marte and Alianza, disappeared on the night of October 24 in the municipality of Santa Tecla, after participating in a game.

The young woman’s father confirmed to reporters the location of her body on Wednesday.

“Yes she is my daughter. I have known her since she was tender (baby) and unfortunately she is “said Rigoberto Granados in brief statements outside the Institute of Legal Medicine.

The Security authorities have not reported where the footballer’s body was located and how the investigation is progressing to find those responsible for the disappearance and death of the young woman.

Various reports of missing persons, mainly young people, are shared on social networks and various Internet users have shown their concern.

The number of reported disappearances between January and April 2021 soared by approximately 112%, compared to the same period in 2020, according to figures from the Prosecutor’s Office provided to . last May.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) urged last week in a hearing in El Salvador to adopt “preventive” measures to address the problem of forced disappearances, a crime that, according to human rights organizations in that country, has suffered a “ considerable increase ”.

Read also:

– PHOTOS: Captured a gang in El Salvador for trafficking people to the United States.

– Concacaf problems continue: FIFA sanctions El Salvador again for fan misconduct